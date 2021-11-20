Dr. Fox: Are off-leash dog parks good for dogs?

Dear Dr. Fox: What is your opinion of dog parks: Do the benefits of leash-free exercise and social interaction outweigh the drawbacks? Also, we were always told to keep puppies away from other animals until they were fully vaccinated, but now we're hearing that it's more important to socialize them, even before that fully vaccinated date. The thinking is that there is less risk of illness than of problems from not being socialized, which could set them up for behavioral issues throughout their lives. What are your thoughts? G.F., San Diego
Dear G.F.: I am all in favor of off-leash dog parks and large community enclosures for dogs to interact. But there must be rules for all entrants to follow. No "bully" dogs should be allowed, for instance, or any unspayed females in heat.
All dogs must be under close monitoring by owners/handlers at all times. Too often I have seen people gabbing together, with no one watching the dogs. Owners should always clean up after their dogs, which should have annual fecal tests to rule out internal parasites.
All dogs should also be up-to-date on their core vaccinations, and should wear collars with ID and anti-rabies tags. Ideally, they would all be microchipped.
Regarding puppies: They can be allowed to mingle, ideally with small and/or gentle dogs, after 16 weeks of age if the basic vaccination protocol, as practiced by most veterinarians, has been followed.
Dear Dr. Fox: My 3-year-old rescue dog just had bladder stone surgery and had struvite stones removed. She had a UTI, also. She was placed on Hill's Prescription Diet c/d, but she hates this food.
The vet said she's to stay on a prescription diet for life. I would like your opinion on what else I can feed her. L.M., Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dear L.M.: Many of these costly (and profitable) "prescription" diets are very unpalatable for dogs and cats. A good source for more palatable, veterinary-formulated special diets is a company called Balance IT (balanceit.com).
Cats and dogs seem more prone to develop urinary crystals (also called calculi or stones) when fed only dry kibble. Moist canned, freeze-dried or frozen food formulations often produce less concentrated urine, less bladder inflammation and fewer bacterial infections. The likelihood of struvite or calcium oxalate crystals forming in the urine also declines.
For details about your dog's problem, which is partly genetic and partly induced by diet (and possibly by bladder infections), see the article "Urinary Tract Stones and Cystitis in Cats and Dogs" on drfoxonehealth.com.
