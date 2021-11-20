Dr. Fox: Are off-leash dog parks good for dogs?

Dear Dr. Fox: What is your opinion of dog parks: Do the benefits of leash-free exercise and social interaction outweigh the drawbacks? Also, we were always told to keep puppies away from other animals until they were fully vaccinated, but now we're hearing that it's more important to socialize them, even before that fully vaccinated date. The thinking is that there is less risk of illness than of problems from not being socialized, which could set them up for behavioral issues throughout their lives. What are your thoughts? G.F., San Diego

Dear G.F.: I am all in favor of off-leash dog parks and large community enclosures for dogs to interact. But there must be rules for all entrants to follow. No "bully" dogs should be allowed, for instance, or any unspayed females in heat.

All dogs must be under close monitoring by owners/handlers at all times. Too often I have seen people gabbing together, with no one watching the dogs. Owners should always clean up after their dogs, which should have annual fecal tests to rule out internal parasites.

All dogs should also be up-to-date on their core vaccinations, and should wear collars with ID and anti-rabies tags. Ideally, they would all be microchipped.