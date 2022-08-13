Dr. Fox: Are prescription pet foods worth the money?

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dear Dr. Fox: The owner of my local pet supply store is convinced that prescription diet foods from the vet’s office are garbage, and are to be avoided. I shared her opinion on a local Facebook page and a vet replied, contradicting her, saying that the food is good stuff and that vets make almost nothing selling it.

What do you say about this matter? I want to believe the pet store owner, who is very knowledgeable about nutrition and sells only healthy, organic pet food and supplements. But the vet disparaged her for daring to have an opinion on pet nutrition when she had not gone to veterinary school. K.L., Ashland, Oregon

Dear K.L.: Some special prescription diets do help cats and dogs with various health issues, but by and large, they are unpalatable and overpriced. Vets do profit from selling them. For a good review of these diets, see the contribution by veterinary college emeritus professor Marion E. Smart, D.V.M., Ph.D., in the book that I co-authored, “Not Fit for a Dog: The Truth About Manufactured Cat and Dog Foods.”

For special prescription diet formulations, I advise veterinarians to look into the vet-formulated recipes from Balance IT (visit secure.balanceit.com or call 888-346-6362).

Debunking common pet food myths

Misinformation in the pet food market is prevalent. This can be detrimental to companion animals on many levels, especially with growing reports of

pet obesity rates

spiking in the United States. A

2006 article

published in The Journal of Nutrition reported dogs and cats share growing obesity incidences ranging from 22% and 40%. Overweight pets are

at risk

for conditions ranging from osteoarthritis and joint disorders to cardiovascular disease, endocrinopathies, metabolic abnormalities, and decreased immune functions. Choosing the right diet for your pets can be a daunting experience. Veterinarians can offer guidance based on a pet’s age, size, health, and

specific needs

. Some good rules of thumb for owners: have complete nutritional assessments with your veterinarian throughout your pet’s life and monitor how your pet reacts to that diet. Go a step further and learn about food labels and pet food standards from the

Food and Drug Administration

and the

Association of American Feed Control Officials

. Still having trouble determining fact from fiction?

ManyPets

researched 10 of the most common misconceptions around pet food.

Dog treat recallThe North Carolina Department of Agriculture found Salmonella bacteria in a sample of chicken treats for dogs distributed by Stormberg Foods. The company is investigating the source of contamination and issued a recall for Beg & Barker, Billo’s Best Friend and Green Coast Pets chicken strips and crisps with expiration dates of June 6, 2023, through June 23, 2023. For details, visit truthaboutpetfood.com.

Another dog food recall

From fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts: “Freshpet Inc. is announcing a voluntary recall of a single lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag), with sell-by date of 10/29/22, due to potential contamination with Salmonella.”

The company stated that “a small portion of the (contaminated) lot was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets.” The lot may have sold at limited Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia, and limited Target stores and other select retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

Email questions to animaldocfox@gmail.com or write to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. Visit Dr. Fox’s website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.

