Dr. Fox: Are prescription pet foods worth the money?

Dear Dr. Fox: The owner of my local pet supply store is convinced that prescription diet foods from the vet’s office are garbage, and are to be avoided. I shared her opinion on a local Facebook page and a vet replied, contradicting her, saying that the food is good stuff and that vets make almost nothing selling it.

What do you say about this matter? I want to believe the pet store owner, who is very knowledgeable about nutrition and sells only healthy, organic pet food and supplements. But the vet disparaged her for daring to have an opinion on pet nutrition when she had not gone to veterinary school. K.L., Ashland, Oregon

Dear K.L.: Some special prescription diets do help cats and dogs with various health issues, but by and large, they are unpalatable and overpriced. Vets do profit from selling them. For a good review of these diets, see the contribution by veterinary college emeritus professor Marion E. Smart, D.V.M., Ph.D., in the book that I co-authored, “Not Fit for a Dog: The Truth About Manufactured Cat and Dog Foods.”

For special prescription diet formulations, I advise veterinarians to look into the vet-formulated recipes from Balance IT (visit secure.balanceit.com or call 888-346-6362).

Dog treat recallThe North Carolina Department of Agriculture found Salmonella bacteria in a sample of chicken treats for dogs distributed by Stormberg Foods. The company is investigating the source of contamination and issued a recall for Beg & Barker, Billo’s Best Friend and Green Coast Pets chicken strips and crisps with expiration dates of June 6, 2023, through June 23, 2023. For details, visit truthaboutpetfood.com.

Another dog food recall

From fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts: “Freshpet Inc. is announcing a voluntary recall of a single lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag), with sell-by date of 10/29/22, due to potential contamination with Salmonella.”

The company stated that “a small portion of the (contaminated) lot was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets.” The lot may have sold at limited Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia, and limited Target stores and other select retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.