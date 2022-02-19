Dr. Fox: Are Waggie collars, PetHonesty Flea and Tick Defense safe, effective?

A dog photographer captured these priceless photos of dogs trying to catch cubes of cheese. Cowan started an event called Catchathon in 2018 to raise money for dog charities and has pictured all kinds of breeds. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Dear Dr. Fox: I have a question regarding the Waggie collar for dogs: Is it safe to use on puppies? Would you use it on your own dogs? I also want to get your opinion on the PetHonesty Flea and Tick Defense chews for dogs. Seems like they have some good stuff in them.

Any information would help, as it is scary to navigate all the pet products out there. D.M., Trenton, New Jersey

Dear D.M.: I have looked at the website for the Waggie collar product, and in my opinion, it is probably one of the safer insect repellants on the market. I do have some concerns about these volatile natural oils around the dog’s neck interfering with their sense of smell, and therefore with the enjoyment of exploratory sniffing and the spatial/tracking orientation enabled by dogs’ highly evolved olfactory system. They may habituate to these odors, but I have my doubts, and lavender can be sedating!

See my article on preventing fleas, ticks and mosquitoes on my website (drfoxonehealth.com), which offers a number of safe and effective measures you can take.