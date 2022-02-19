Dr. Fox: Are Waggie collars, PetHonesty Flea and Tick Defense safe, effective?

Dear Dr. Fox: I have a question regarding the Waggie collar for dogs: Is it safe to use on puppies? Would you use it on your own dogs? I also want to get your opinion on the PetHonesty Flea and Tick Defense chews for dogs. Seems like they have some good stuff in them.
Any information would help, as it is scary to navigate all the pet products out there. D.M., Trenton, New Jersey
Dear D.M.: I have looked at the website for the Waggie collar product, and in my opinion, it is probably one of the safer insect repellants on the market. I do have some concerns about these volatile natural oils around the dog’s neck interfering with their sense of smell, and therefore with the enjoyment of exploratory sniffing and the spatial/tracking orientation enabled by dogs’ highly evolved olfactory system. They may habituate to these odors, but I have my doubts, and lavender can be sedating!
See my article on preventing fleas, ticks and mosquitoes on my website (drfoxonehealth.com), which offers a number of safe and effective measures you can take.
The ingredients listed in the PetHonesty Flea and Tick Defense chews are ones I frequently mention in my column as beneficial for dogs and cats, with the exception of garlic for cats because it can cause anemia. This has my full approval.
Caged birds need stimulating environments
Birds with relatively large brains, such as Nanday parakeets, monk parakeets and some cockatoos, are prone to psychological problems in captivity if they don’t receive adequate cognitive stimulation from puzzles and other means, according to a study by researchers at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada.
Birds that forage for nuts, seeds and hard-coated insects are the most likely to damage their own feathers in captivity, and they may need intact foods as part of their normal diets, says study co-author Georgia Mason. (Full story: HealthDay News, Oct. 13)
New law shows empathy for dogs in Texas
A Texas law that took effect Jan. 18 makes it a Class C misdemeanor to restrain a dog with a chain, a weighted or short restraint, or a restraint attached to an improperly fitted collar or harness. Animals left outdoors must have access to potable water, shelter and shade. The new law is viewed as a “win” local animal advocates. (Full story: DailyTrib, Marble Falls, Texas, 11/9)
