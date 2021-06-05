Dr. Fox: Canine seizure causes medication problems

Dear Dr. Fox: Our golden retriever has a history of seizures. She was on phenobarbital for two years, which controlled them, but after a recent surgery, it has gotten worse. After five seizures in one day, she is now on Keppra and phenobarbital, both twice a day, which seems to be working.
The problem is that she thinks she's starving, and wants to eat constantly. We feed her grain-free dry food supplemented with vegetables. She eats everything in the house she can get ahold of (bread, chips, marshmallows, etc.) by tearing open bags. She even tore open a new bag of dog food.
This is no way for her to live. What can we do? K.K., Edinboro, Pennsylvania
Dear K.K.: As you have probably surmised, the increased phenobarbital is causing the increased appetite. You must watch your dog's weight and feed her four small meals a day, no treats, since obesity could become an issue. Long-term use of this medication can also increase thirst, bring on diabetes, and harm the liver, thyroid and adrenal glands.
What caused the seizures in your dog will remain a mystery, although I suspect vaccinosis: an adverse reaction to a vaccine. Certain breeds are more prone to this than others: For example, up to 30% of German pinschers develop post-distemper encephalomyelitis, according to Swedish and Finnish veterinary reports. Some food additives, as I noted in a recent column, can also cause seizures in dogs. Most cases are resolved with corticosteroids and anti-seizure medication.
I would explore alternatives for your dog, under veterinary supervision. She can't go "cold turkey" and suddenly stop the phenobarbital, so wean her off slowly with your vet's care. Also, transition her to a good-quality dog food like The Honest Kitchen freeze-dried turkey, Halo kibble or Organix kibble, and give her 2 tablespoons of organic coconut oil with each small meal. The latter has been shown to prevent seizures in dogs like yours. I would also give her 6 milligrams of melatonin at night and 400 to 500 milligrams of L-theanine in the morning, with food.
The coconut oil will make your dog's stools very loose, so add 1 tablespoon of flaxseed meal or shredded, unsweetened coconut to each meal. These are also very beneficial sources of fiber, which converts into nutritious short-chain fatty acids.
If all goes well, I would then wean her off the Keppra (levetiracetam). Your veterinarian may want to also consider CBD treatment, but there should be no THC in the product, because that can over-excite dogs. For more on this, your veterinarian should consult with Dr. Robert J. Silver, DVM, who is one of the pioneers in the veterinary use of CBD. Keep me posted on your progress.
