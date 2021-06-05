Dr. Fox: Canine seizure causes medication problems

Dear Dr. Fox: Our golden retriever has a history of seizures. She was on phenobarbital for two years, which controlled them, but after a recent surgery, it has gotten worse. After five seizures in one day, she is now on Keppra and phenobarbital, both twice a day, which seems to be working.

The problem is that she thinks she's starving, and wants to eat constantly. We feed her grain-free dry food supplemented with vegetables. She eats everything in the house she can get ahold of (bread, chips, marshmallows, etc.) by tearing open bags. She even tore open a new bag of dog food.

This is no way for her to live. What can we do? K.K., Edinboro, Pennsylvania

Dear K.K.: As you have probably surmised, the increased phenobarbital is causing the increased appetite. You must watch your dog's weight and feed her four small meals a day, no treats, since obesity could become an issue. Long-term use of this medication can also increase thirst, bring on diabetes, and harm the liver, thyroid and adrenal glands.