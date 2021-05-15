Dr. Fox: Cats do not have nine lives

Dear Dr. Fox: My cat Sonu died recently. He was only 3 years old. My Sonu was freely roaming, and two dogs attacked him. Then after three days, he died.
If a cat has nine lives, can my cat again come to me? I can't stop crying. I want him back. D.P., Pune, India
Dear D.P.: I am so saddened to hear about your cat's tragic death after being attacked and killed by free-roaming dogs. This is one of the risks of letting cats roam outside their homes, although I know it can be difficult to keep cats indoors. Many cats enjoy spending time in safe outdoor enclosures; at the very least, secure all your doors and keep screens on all your windows when you adopt another cat which I advise you to do. This could help you with your grief and provide an outlet for the love you had for Sonu, which I believe would be his wish.
Some people believe that animals have a "group soul," and would say any cat or kitten you adopt in the future will come from that same spiritual Source as Sonu and is therefore related to the spirit of your former cat. You may find a cat or kitten who looks and behaves like Sonu, which may reinforce a belief in reincarnation (which is biologically unproven). Many years ago, our Siamese cat Lily got outdoors. After many weeks, an emaciated Siamese came to our home and we took her in, believing her to be Lily. Two weeks later, an emaciated Lily appeared on our doorstep! So we ended up with two look-alike, and behave-alike, cats.
The belief that they have nine lives comes from many cats' remarkable ability to avoid being killed, as by traffic and larger animals, and from their ability to land on all fours and sustain minimal injury when they fall from heights that would kill us. Also, when very ill or injured, they may seem to be on death's door, but then they seek seclusion to let their natural healing processes work, sometimes bouncing back fully recovered.
This is why they have a "nine lives" reputation, but they only have one life. However, on rare occasion, deceased cats will visit their human loved ones in spirit, as I detail on my website: drfox-onehealth.com/post/animal-spirits-companion-animal-communications-after-death.
Do not blame yourself for Sonu's death. Embrace your grief as the noble price of love, and celebrate the good times you had together. Then pass that love on to another cat that you bring into your home and heart. Perhaps go out and volunteer at a local animal shelter in honor of his memory and all he gave to you.
