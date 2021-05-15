Dr. Fox: Cats do not have nine lives

Dear Dr. Fox: My cat Sonu died recently. He was only 3 years old. My Sonu was freely roaming, and two dogs attacked him. Then after three days, he died.

If a cat has nine lives, can my cat again come to me? I can't stop crying. I want him back. D.P., Pune, India

Dear D.P.: I am so saddened to hear about your cat's tragic death after being attacked and killed by free-roaming dogs. This is one of the risks of letting cats roam outside their homes, although I know it can be difficult to keep cats indoors. Many cats enjoy spending time in safe outdoor enclosures; at the very least, secure all your doors and keep screens on all your windows when you adopt another cat which I advise you to do. This could help you with your grief and provide an outlet for the love you had for Sonu, which I believe would be his wish.