Dr. Fox: Changing litter helped cat with allergy problem

Dear Dr. Fox: Regarding your recent letter about the 4-month-old cat with the terrible itch: We had an older rescue cat with similar problems who would scratch herself raw. We tried oatmeal baths at the vet and food changes at home, with no effect.

We finally had allergy testing done, which showed an allergy to pine trees among other triggers. We had been using a pine-based litter. Switching her from it, plus some additional weeks of baths, helped her greatly. Your reader may want to try a litter change. C.C., West Palm Beach, Florida

Dear C.C.: Thanks for this helpful insight. We all learn from our animals’ reactions to various environmental factors. Your cat’s allergy to certain types of cat litter — laudably diagnosed by the attending veterinarian — is one more data point added to our understanding of our companion animals.

Covered cat litter boxes can become problems for cats because of ammonia, dust and volatile scents being trapped inside. I advise open litter boxes and give additional details on my website (drfox-onehealth.com/post/cat-litter-box-issues) for all cat owners, many of whom do not clean out the box adequately on a daily basis.

Dear Dr. Fox: I just caught you on an old episode of Johnny Carson, sitting next to Orson Bean. My wife and I very much enjoyed your discussion. I wondered if you were still active, and guessed that you were. P.T., Portland, Oregon

Dear P.T.: I am glad you and your wife saw that archived “Tonight Show,” hosted by the one and only Johnny Carson. I made several appearances on his show and others, including those hosted by Merv Griffin, Mike Douglas, Dick Cavett, Katie Couric, Gene Shalit, Larry King, Regis Philbin and Oprah Winfrey. I also did countless radio interviews, including with Joan Rivers, and was on “To Tell the Truth.”

I used these occasions to advocate better understanding and care for animals, wild and domesticated.

Recent podcast interviews are posted on my website (drfoxonehealth.com), along with several DVDs.

Pet ownership linked to slower cognitive decline

Long-term pet ownership may support cognitive health, including verbal memory, in people over 50, according to a study scheduled for presentation at an upcoming American Academy of Neurology meeting. Pet ownership is associated with higher socioeconomic status, a sense of companionship and healthy behaviors, all of which are also associated with slower cognitive decline, experts said. (Full story: MedPage Today) Feb. 23)

