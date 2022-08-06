 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dr. Fox: Clemmons reader's dog has hot spot problem

Dear Dr. Fox: Your recent article about dogs having summer "hot spots" described what our schnauzer Max experiences. But he does not have any fleas, so I am thinking that his hot spots must originate with an allergy or some other source. What is your recommendation for canine hot spots that don't come from fleas? H.M., Clemmons, North Carolina

Dear H.M.: Canine hot spots are red, itchy and weeping sores most often caused by an allergic reaction to flea bites. Seasonal occurrences can also be due to other allergens, such as grass and various pollens. Bathing affected dogs weekly can help, along with having them wear a coat when outdoors, running free in brush and grass.

Many dog owners have found that putting some local bee pollen or honey in the dog's food, about 1 teaspoon daily for a 40-pound dog, can help. In some instances, veterinary-prescribed antihistamines can help reduce the allergy.

Dear Dr. Fox: I saw the warning from the Better Business Bureau about online puppy scams in your column. I think many people are aware that there are a lot of purebred puppy scams out there, but I didn't realize how many dubious mixed-breed adoption sites there were until recently.

I was trying to adopt a small dog after my 16-year-old Chihuahua mix died. All my previous dogs have been adoptions. This was the first time I've had to go through the new adoption process of multiple-page forms and high fees, some as high as $950.

I was looking for an adult or senior dog: mixed breed, on the smaller side, and female. It took me over three months, lots of searching, and just luck until I was able to adopt a suitable dog. She's an 8-year-old Chihuahua mix and a real sweetheart. My other dog just loves her; they got along right away. Her fee was $350, which I thought was very reasonable, since she was spayed, up to date on shots and tested for heartworm and distemper.

Petfinder.com is an easy way to search for adoptable pets, but do your homework, check out the rescue's reviews on Yelp and other review sites. Many of these dogs come from crowded high-kill shelters, and are not treated for distemper and parasites as advertised.

Adoption is the way to go, and while most rescues are run by legitimate, caring people, there are still those people out there who are only looking to make a buck. They really don't care about the dogs' welfare. L.D.R., Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

Dear L.D.R.: I hope that all readers who are looking to bring a dog or cat into their homes will follow your advice and exercise due diligence when going online to find a suitable animal. There are scams around every corner these days, where money over morality is the driver. Those who exploit our love and concern for animals are especially despicable.

Adoption is the best way to go. In many communities, there are networks of foster care providers, who can give adoptable animals a better environment than most shelters can. 

Email questions to animaldocfox@gmail.com or write to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. Visit Dr. Fox's website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.

