Dr. Fox: Climate change puts pets and wildlife at grave risk

Dear Readers: All police, military, security and other working dogs should wear cooling collars and vests during the heat waves we are all enduring. A wet bandanna or ice-pack neck-wrap can help cool us down, as well as our dogs. Be mindful of hot pavements and sidewalks that can burn dogs’ paws and heat up their bodies quickly, causing potentially fatal heatstroke. Pouring cold water on a stricken dog can be lifesaving in the minutes before emergency veterinary services are administered. And no dog, or child, should ever be left alone in a car in hot weather, even with the air-conditioning running. If the car were to stall, it could become a tomb for anyone inside.

Wetter and warmer conditions mean more biting and disease-transmitting insects. For Alaska’s and Canada’s caribou and reindeer, this situation is a living hell, forcing them to higher ground where there is little, if any, food and water. In other areas of drought, deer congregate around water holes, increasing the animal-to-animal spread of chronic wasting disease, all while biting insects flourish and spread other diseases. Moose are especially at risk, with warmer winters meaning the proliferation of ticks that infest these endangered ungulates. Many moose die from anemia and secondary infection, including brainworm, which can be transmitted by the more resistant and overabundant (and invasive) white-tailed deer.

The warmer weather of spring and summer brings heightened risk of Potomac horse fever in the western U.S., and the disease can be deadly if left untreated. Because horses, donkeys and mules catch the disease by ingesting infected mayflies and other aquatic insects, the University of Wyoming extension service recommends keeping barn lights off in the evening. It also recommends treatment with antibiotics shortly after diagnosis. (Full story: Southeast Farm Press, March 30)

Invasive species health threat in FloridaRat lungworm parasites were found in Cuban treefrogs, an invasive species, in Volusia County, Florida, researchers reported in the Journal of Wildlife Diseases. The parasitic nematode can cause blindness, meningitis and brain damage in people, and can weaken or paralyze infected dogs’ hind legs.

Heather Walden, the lead researcher, said, “It’s very possible that a dog could eat a Cuban treefrog, or any other potential anuran host, and become infected as a result.” (Full story: University of Florida, Feb. 7)