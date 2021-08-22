Dr. Fox: Compulsive chewing (pica) cat issue

Dear Dr. Fox: Our cat Willie is about 3 years of age. My husband and I adopted him from a local rescue group when he was about 8 months old, along with another cat about the same age.

Willie has vision issues. Our vet said he could see somewhat, but did not believe anything could be done to improve his vision. We finally took him to an ophthalmology specialist, who confirmed that no treatment was available for Willie. She diagnosed him with feline herpes virus (currently inactive), persistent pupillary membranes, anterior segment dysgenesis in both eyes and symblepharon of the right eye.

Willie is sometimes social and affectionate with us, but it varies. Although he does periodically let his guard down, he is usually on the defensive, which we believe is due to his vision limitations.

Our main concern is his pica. He will eat blankets, sweaters, towels, etc. He has chewed on cables and cords, but does not seem to be obsessed with them. We are covering the cables to make them inaccessible and doing our best to put up clothing and articles we think he might chew, but he still manages to get ahold of something. To date, he has not had any blockages; he usually vomits up the material along with his food.