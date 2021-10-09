Dr. Fox: Concerns about animals and natural habitat

Dear Dr. Fox: I am a tremendous fan of your column and support your truths regarding treatment of animals. I live in a development in Naples, Florida, on a one-third acre plot on one of five lakes that are joined together and ultimately go out to the bay. When I purchased my house in 2004, there were no restrictions on feeding wildlife, but the association revised the rules. The covenants now prohibit the feeding of wildlife.
In the past, I have occasionally given some wild bird seed and corn to some of the resident ducks, particularly if a female duck has ducklings, as they have been on the nest with little food for some time. As we are all required to have our lawns neatly mown and with no weeds, there is little for the ducks to feed on.
We have fewer and fewer ducks, as the association intended, as they claimed that the ducks were fouling up the lakes and leading to excessive algae. I find this ridiculous because the lakes are also retention ponds, and all the runoff of fertilizers, weed killers, etc., plus all the runoff from the roads and nearby strip mall, go into these lakes.
My question is whether you think the ducks’ feces caused the algae in the lakes? The residents particularly loathe the Muscovy ducks as they are nonindigenous, but we have other varieties as well, although very few now. K.C., Naples, Florida
Dear K.C.: You have my sympathy and support, living in this “perfect lawn” stipulating enclave. (For more on this topic, see my post “Lawns Be Gone” on drfoxonehealth.com.) Lawns are an ecological abomination, with their need to be watered constantly in most areas (and now with water shortages in many regions), along with the application of herbicides and chemical fertilizers. These harm not only aquatic life from the runoff into lakes and streams, but get into our drinking water, dust and rain, harming us, our companion animals and children, especially those playing on treated lawns and parklands. The fertilizers are a major cause of algal blooms in lakes, aggravated by warming climate and water temperatures, some kinds being toxic to wildlife, dogs and other domestic animals, and also to people.
Your community should accept wildlife feeding and bird poop on private property, which should be reseeded with indigenous varieties of plants. At least have such plantings around the lakes to reduce lawn chemical runoff and give the water birds some natural habitat.
Send email to animaldocfox@gmail.com or letters to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106