Dr. Fox: Consider adopting an older dog
Dear Dr. Fox: We are all saddened by the fact that we generally outlive our dogs. But what is sadder still is when our dogs outlive us.

I’m helping a friend look at adoptable dogs online, and many old dogs are available because someone died or got too sick to care for them. It breaks my heart to think of those good dogs having had so many years of safe and stable homes, and then having to start all over in their declining years — in a world where everyone wants a puppy or a young dog. As I am in my retirement years and have old dogs, this strikes close to home for me.

Please encourage people to make provisions for their dogs in case of their death or disability, and, when adopting, to give those senior dogs a second look. Think twice before adopting a dog who is young enough to outlive you. Sometimes, the best choice might be an older dog. I hope you’ll address this in your column. M.D., Springfield, Missouri

Dear M.D.: Addressed herewith. Many older dogs are in need of homes, if you check around local shelters and dog rescue organizations. I strongly advocate adopting all such dogs with a known history and veterinary records, because of possible ongoing health issues, after a through wellness examination.

A great advantage of adopting an older dog is that their temperament/personality is fully developed, and they are generally leash-trained and housebroken, so you have less work to do and fewer “growing pains” as you would with a puppy. I advise all ambulatory retirees to consider adopting an easygoing, easy-to-handle, affection-seeking older dog for company that will get them outdoors for some regular walks.

Dear Dr. Fox: If it is helpful, I wanted to share a solution for my cat that was going outside of the litter box. A while back one of your readers wrote how the cat was using the newspapers on the floor instead of the litter box. Well, my stray-turned-indoor cat was constantly doing this, too. Finally, I decided to get her own litter box with just newspaper. And it works. She always goes into the newspaper-laden litter box and has not gone outside the box again.

Then I noticed cat litter at the store made of newspaper and was tempted to try, but thought why pay for that when I have my daily newspaper at home. Just wanted to share and pass this on. I am so glad it worked for my cat. Roll it up and dispose, very easy cleanup.

Thank you for all your good help for the animals. L.G., New Carlisle, Indiana

Dear L.G.: Thanks for your good advice, which is an addition to the list of things to consider when cats poop outside of the box.

Shredded newspaper makes good cat litter box material, and I wish more people would subscribe to their newspapers to keep honest journalism alive. Our rescued TNR cat Fanny loves to play and hide under an opened-up newspaper and pounce on it. It is one of our evening rituals.

