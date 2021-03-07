Dr. Fox: Could my dog have hairballs?

Dear Dr. Fox: My dog is 5 years old. He's a mini Australian Labradoodle (a mix of Labrador retriever, poodle, Australian water spaniel and cocker spaniel) and weighs about 21 pounds. He's at about the expected size for his breed, and he has a visible waist, so he isn't overweight.

If I don't watch him, my mostly sensible dog will occasionally eat grass and then throw it up later, in the house, of course. Could he be purging fur balls like cats do? My dog's hair is fluffy and needs cutting when it grows too long. We get him groomed about every four weeks.

I feed him raw, frozen-until-thawed sliders from Smallbatch, a couple of small cubes of Northwest Naturals Fruit and Veggie Nuggets, and some mashed pumpkin. I sprinkle a bit of ground supplements on most of his meals -- parsley, turmeric and some folic acid stuff. I often put a small dollop of coconut oil in his food.

He scratches a lot, wheezes occasionally in his sleep, and licks one paw a lot. That paw is discolored, but no broken skin. He sneezes, too, mostly in the early morning. So he has allergies, probably, or dry skin. Any advice? -- M.W., Ashland, Oregon