Dr. Fox: Crazy cats and fickle felines

Dear Dr. Fox: I have the same type of cat as a friend of mine. Both cats can be very unpleasant and unpredictable, but sometimes totally endearing. My kitty, who is 3 1/2 years old, has been like this since I got her at 8 weeks. She’s part Incredible Hulk and part Bruce Banner.

Our vets have called these cats neurotic or said that they have an anxiety disorder. It seems to come from too much or too little physical stimulation. I’ve tried all your possible solutions, and they work to a degree. Mostly my cat likes me to play with her a lot. After that, she is very happy. She sleeps nestled beside me every night, no matter what.

I guess I am getting used to the fact that she is just different from other cats. I deal with it and enjoy her sweetness when it shows up. J.N., West Palm Beach, Florida

Dear J.N.: Cats can be our best teachers when it comes to understanding and accepting their temperaments and often predictable unpredictability. You have made a correct analysis, in my opinion, regarding too much or too little stimulation affecting your cat’s level of aggression. Finding the right balance can be a challenge, as with relationships with some people.

Some cats do seem to be somewhat bipolar in nature. Our new cat, Fanny, a rescued TNR (trap, neuter, release) “community cat” released on our property by our local “humane” society, is a case in point. I know she survived at least a year outdoors, hunting and killing to survive. Now, she adores our calm and loving dog Kota; she sits on Kota’s face, and cries when I take her out for a walk. However, Fanny does not enjoy me picking her up, and the only time she purrs is in her bed, on her pillow. She will never be a cuddle-puss, but is a great spirit.

Neutered cats are more stay-at-homeWhen 92 cats, allowed outdoors in a small town in Norway, were tracked with GPS, the average cat stayed within 164 feet of home 79% of the time. Most did not stray farther than 1,154 feet from home, according to a study in Scientific Reports. Lead author Richard Bischof said some cats traveled as far as several kilometers away, and co-author Bjarne Braastad said cats that are spayed or neutered are less likely to roam far. (Full story: HealthDay News, May 5)

Ohio State University has some excellent advice on satisfying cats’ needs when they are confined indoors. For details, visit the Indoor Pet Initiative’s site at indoorpet.osu.edu/cats

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.