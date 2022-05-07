Dr. Fox: Dealing with an attack cat

Dear Dr. Fox: We truly need your help with our young cat, Smokey. He is approaching 6 months old. He was born in a barn and later found abandoned, and we adopted him at around 3 months of age.

The problem is that he will randomly full-on attack you. His ears go back and he will jump on your leg, arm or ankle, and bite hard with claws dug in. There is rarely any warning. He can be sleeping and then suddenly jump on you if you walk by him. There is no pattern to it.

We play with him regularly and have created many opportunities for him to use his mind with puzzles, hiding toys or treats to find. When he attacks, we sternly say “no.” We have tried squirting him with water, making a loud noise when he does it, and even a rolled-up newspaper when it is really bad.

We love him and don’t know what else to do except rehome him. My husband is the person Smokey loves the most, yet he is attacked just as frequently. We have four grandchildren, and so far he has not gone after them, but I’m sure it’s only a matter of time. That definitely cannot happen.

Is there something we should try that we haven’t yet? I know cats that aren’t with their mom for long can have issues, he was never bottle-fed, but had milk replacer from a dish, but this is straight-up aggression.

When he is sweet, he is a wonderful gift to our lives. We are trying so hard to work through this. D.F., Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Dear D.F.: You are courageous and caring not to have already abandoned/rehomed this rather deranged cat. In my experience, most rescued cats who have had to survive in the wild quickly come around, and their defensive, aggressive and prey-killing attack behaviors subside. The latter are generally satisfied with interactive games and toys, as you have tried.

Physically disciplining this cat will only make things worse. You do not say if he has been neutered; if not, then that would be the first step toward subduing his injurious behavior. So many people think male kittens will grow up meek and mild, but once the testosterone builds up as they approach sexual maturity, they can become more aggressive and want to get outdoors.

Feliway, the cat-calming pheromone in the plug-in room diffuser product, may help subdue Smokey, along with a few drops of essential oil of lavender on his bedding. Gabapentin, prescribed by your veterinarian, would be worth a trial run, provided he is neutered. If that does not help, your veterinarian might try amitriptyline.

