Dr. Fox: Dealing with obsessive compulsive behavior in dogs

Dear Dr. Fox: I recently adopted a 2-year-old Chihuahua. She came from a breeder, who gave her up because the dog could not have puppies. They tried two times without success and then had no further use for her.

I had lost my 16-year-old Pekingese several months prior, and was looking for a new dog companion. My Pekingese’s favorite toy from puppyhood until the day she passed was a small toy octopus named Inky. When I learned that the rescue Chihuahua’s name was Inky, I had to immediately meet her. It felt like my Pekingese was giving me permission to move on.

Inky is very small, not quite 4 pounds. I don’t think she was ever let out of a crate at the breeder’s. She had not been spayed (but now has) and she is not housetrained; I am working with her, but it’s going slowly.

She is very needy and only wants to be held. I think she never had much human interaction. She licks me, and herself, constantly. She is very sensitive to any noise. When I am not holding her, she runs in circles nonstop, and any attempt on my part to stop her is unsuccessful. The nonstop circle-running has me very concerned.

I love this little lady and want to give her a good life. I just don’t know what to do to help her. Can you please give me some advice on her obsession with running in circles and any other insights? S.R., Trenton, New Jersey

Dear S.R.: Poor little Inky. I would like to put the prior owner-breeder in a cage or crate for two years. I regard Inky as a sufferer of PTSD as a consequence of inhumane, and what should be illegal, treatment. Sadly, we are a long way from equal justice for all creatures.

Your dog is showing typical signs of obsessive-compulsive stereotypic behavior, which is driven by anxiety and excitement. Ask your veterinarian to try a small dose of any anxiety-relieving psychopharmaceutical such as Xanax or Prozac. I would also give her 0.5 mg of melatonin at bedtime and a tablespoon of home-cooked turkey, which contains calming tryptophan.

A squeaky toy might distract her from spinning and trigger her Chihuahua hunting spirit — but later, perhaps, since right now, the noise might be terrifying. I once tried an obedience-training clicker on one of the dogs my wife, Deanna Krantz, rescued in India, and he turned to jelly with fear.

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.