Dr. Fox: Discoloration may be from pet food

Dear Dr. Fox: My miniature cockapoo is having a problem with a red discharge below her eyes and around her mouth. This started around 18 months ago: She was having stomach problems, eating grass in the morning and then throwing up.

After an ultrasound, they found no problems in her stomach, but she did have a urinary infection. Our vet put her on an antibiotic and a special diet (Royal Canin Selected Protein PV). Her stomach problems went away, but a month after starting the new diet, I noticed the red discharge.

The vet said it may be allergies, so I have her on half a Benadryl and some ketotifen fumarate eyedrops, each twice a day. No change in the discharge.

Could the problem be the diet? D.N., Naples, Florida

Dear D.N.: This is a very common problem in white-faced dogs because the iron (porphyrin) staining is more evident on the light-colored fur. The staining is due in part to bacteria, and may be aggravated by food-coloring agents, including potentially cancerous azo dyes, that may be secreted in dogs’ saliva and tears.