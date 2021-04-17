Dr. Fox: Do cats enjoy massages?

It is always good to make a few strokes initially, then pause and breathe slowly in harmony with the cat. The cat may then stretch and readjust, or start to knead with the front paws, a real sign of relaxation and reversion to kittenish self-comforting behavior, and even roll over and allow abdominal and paw massage.

Some cats have certain body areas where they do not like to be touched, often around the base of the tail or the tummy. This may change when the cat becomes more trusting of the process. Some cats, whether because of temperament, prior trauma or underlying medical conditions, such as hyperthyroidism, may never accept being stroked for more than a few seconds, if that. Massage therapy may remain out of the question for such cats.

Studies have shown that massage can improve humans’ immune systems and help in the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. By logical extension, my massage routine for cats will help the many suffering from often-undiagnosed arthritis, poor circulation, obesity and depression.

I urge you to incorporate into your grooming business some tips from my “Healing Touch for Cats” book, which has improved the lives of countless felines and their humans over the years. Many owners should be amenable to learning by observation as you show them how much pressure to apply.

Do take extra precautions during this COVID-19 pandemic, and even when it is over, because cats can be infected by people with the coronavirus. It may be only a matter of time before a mutant strain from cats infects people, as has happened on mink fur farms.

