Dr. Fox: Dog has sweet smelling odor on head

Dear Dr. Fox: My dog is female, and has a very sweet, pleasant perfume smell just on the top of her head. It's not coming from her breath or ears. What causes this? Z.C., Trenton, New Jersey
Dear Z.C.: This issue comes up periodically, and I encourage people to sniff their dogs more. They have remarkable scent glands in the skin around their cheeks and on top of their heads. Some dogs give off little odor, if any, but others emit floral scents that remind me of frankincense, myrrh and sandalwood.
The purpose of these scent glands has yet to be determined, but they may have a calming or appeasing effect on other dogs, similar to the calming pheromones coming from the skin around a mother dog's nipples. Years ago, a reader told me that when she was upset as a young child, her mother would tell her to go sniff their dog's tummy to calm down.
As a veterinarian, I was taught to use all my senses when evaluating an animal's condition. Healthy animals, like healthy people, smell good. I advise all dog and cat owners to become accustomed to their animals' scent. Any change could indicate a health issue, perhaps dental, nutritional or one involving the kidneys or liver, that would require veterinary attention.
Cat with respiratory disease had SARS-COV-2
A 16-year-old cat with severe respiratory illness was humanely euthanized and diagnosed with a SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Kevin Brightbill. The cat lived in a home with several people who had tested positively for COVID-19. While there is no evidence that pets can transmit the virus to people, anyone with a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection should take precautions to prevent transmitting it to pets, says veterinarian Suresh Kuchipudi, a clinical professor of veterinary science at Pennsylvania State University.
A good dog food supplement
I advise adding shredded, unsweetened coconut to dogs' food. Give 1 teaspoon daily per 30-40 pounds of body weight. Coconut contains inulin fiber, a highly fermentable soluble fiber that helps sustain beneficial bacteria in the digestive system. Inulin fiber is one of the most well-studied functional fibers. Readers who already have my dog food recipe should add this ingredient.
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!