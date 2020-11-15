Dr. Fox: Dog has sweet smelling odor on head

Dear Dr. Fox: My dog is female, and has a very sweet, pleasant perfume smell just on the top of her head. It's not coming from her breath or ears. What causes this? Z.C., Trenton, New Jersey

Dear Z.C.: This issue comes up periodically, and I encourage people to sniff their dogs more. They have remarkable scent glands in the skin around their cheeks and on top of their heads. Some dogs give off little odor, if any, but others emit floral scents that remind me of frankincense, myrrh and sandalwood.

The purpose of these scent glands has yet to be determined, but they may have a calming or appeasing effect on other dogs, similar to the calming pheromones coming from the skin around a mother dog's nipples. Years ago, a reader told me that when she was upset as a young child, her mother would tell her to go sniff their dog's tummy to calm down.

As a veterinarian, I was taught to use all my senses when evaluating an animal's condition. Healthy animals, like healthy people, smell good. I advise all dog and cat owners to become accustomed to their animals' scent. Any change could indicate a health issue, perhaps dental, nutritional or one involving the kidneys or liver, that would require veterinary attention.

Cat with respiratory disease had SARS-COV-2