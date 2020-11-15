 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dr. Fox: Dog has sweet smelling odor on head
0 comments
Dr. Fox: Dog has sweet smelling odor on headDr. Fox

Dr. Fox: Dog has sweet smelling odor on head

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Dr. Fox: My dog is female, and has a very sweet, pleasant perfume smell just on the top of her head. It's not coming from her breath or ears. What causes this? Z.C., Trenton, New Jersey

Dear Z.C.: This issue comes up periodically, and I encourage people to sniff their dogs more. They have remarkable scent glands in the skin around their cheeks and on top of their heads. Some dogs give off little odor, if any, but others emit floral scents that remind me of frankincense, myrrh and sandalwood.

The purpose of these scent glands has yet to be determined, but they may have a calming or appeasing effect on other dogs, similar to the calming pheromones coming from the skin around a mother dog's nipples. Years ago, a reader told me that when she was upset as a young child, her mother would tell her to go sniff their dog's tummy to calm down.

As a veterinarian, I was taught to use all my senses when evaluating an animal's condition. Healthy animals, like healthy people, smell good. I advise all dog and cat owners to become accustomed to their animals' scent. Any change could indicate a health issue, perhaps dental, nutritional or one involving the kidneys or liver, that would require veterinary attention.

Cat with respiratory disease had SARS-COV-2

A 16-year-old cat with severe respiratory illness was humanely euthanized and diagnosed with a SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Kevin Brightbill. The cat lived in a home with several people who had tested positively for COVID-19. While there is no evidence that pets can transmit the virus to people, anyone with a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection should take precautions to prevent transmitting it to pets, says veterinarian Suresh Kuchipudi, a clinical professor of veterinary science at Pennsylvania State University.

A good dog food supplement

I advise adding shredded, unsweetened coconut to dogs' food. Give 1 teaspoon daily per 30-40 pounds of body weight. Coconut contains inulin fiber, a highly fermentable soluble fiber that helps sustain beneficial bacteria in the digestive system. Inulin fiber is one of the most well-studied functional fibers. Readers who already have my dog food recipe should add this ingredient.

0 comments

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gobble Gobble! Ensuring Your Pooch is on his Best Behavior this Thanksgiving
Pets

Gobble Gobble! Ensuring Your Pooch is on his Best Behavior this Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, you may be planning get-togethers with family and friends, albeit on a smaller scale this year.  However, whether there are 4 or 40 guests gathered ‘round the table, your four-legged family member may not be ready for the festivities.  New people, shuffling around, loud talking and laughter, and extra activities can often combine to tempt your pup into misbehaving.  So, it’s best if you're prepared, before your furkid grabs Uncle Ted’s turkey, jumps up on Grandma, or tips over the trash!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News