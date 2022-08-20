Dr. Fox: Dog love: A reflection and celebration

Dear Readers: I find it too simplistic to say, “Dogs love us unconditionally.” The love of dogs is a result of their socialization with us in puppyhood, enhanced by generations of domestication and heredity. They are highly empathic: They sense what we feel, and can detect when we are emotionally distressed or physically sick.

In many ways, dogs’ love makes us “human” by bringing out the best qualities of human nature, acting as our exemplars of loyalty, trust, devotion and, often, protection and heroic rescue. But they also suffer the consequences of our inhumanity, cruelty and indifference, as well as our overindulgence. Their basic needs and well-being are compromised when treated as surrogate objects of selfish emotional gratification.

Our dogs can comfort us when we are grieving, depressed or suffering from PTSD; they take away loneliness and join us when we are ready to play and explore the great outdoors; their senses enrich our own experiences and heighten our communion with nature. Children growing up with dogs learn compassion and caregiving as well as respect for other species, breaking through the self-limiting barriers of egotism and anthropocentrism.

As veterinarian Sean Weasley writes in his book “Through a Vet’s Eyes”: “The animals we welcome into our homes have become family members. But love is a feeling in our minds, and can only be appreciated by animals through our actions towards them.” Those actions should be in their best interests in terms of physical health and emotional well-being.

Dogs have shared and added to our lives and civilization for millennia, and deserve greater recognition under the rule of law. The latter should make abandonment and all acts of cruelty and neglect (certified by a veterinarian or animal welfare investigator) felonies, rather than misdemeanors, just as such crimes against children are judged and prosecuted.

Dogs calm children

School-age children who spent time with a therapy dog twice a week subsequently had lower levels of salivary cortisol than children who participated in guided relaxation sessions and those who did neither, according to a study published in PLOS One. The study involved children with and without special educational needs, and both groups appeared to benefit from therapy dog time, researchers reported. (Full story: The New York Times, June 15)

Other studies have shown that children learn to read, and read better, when a dog is next to them.