Dr. Fox: Dog owner concerned about older dog having surgery

Dear Dr. Fox: I recently found a medium-sized lump on the side of my dog’s neck. She’s an 11-year-old Shih Tzu mix. I took her to my vet and he suggested removing it, because after a needle aspiration, he determined it wasn’t a cyst.

I’m very worried about the surgery, given the location of the lump and her age. Could you give me any suggestions on what to do? Her surgery is scheduled for next month. S.H., Charleston, South Carolina

Dear S.H.: It is always distressing to find a possible cancerous growth on one’s dog. The veterinarian is probably saving you money by not sending in a biopsy of the growth to determine if it is malignant or not. It may simply be a benign growth like a lipoma, a fatty tumor common in older dogs. But at least an X-ray of the lungs should be taken to see if there are signs of cancer spread, which would pose an anesthetic risk.

I am hopeful that you found this lump before such complications developed. If you closely follow the pre- and post-surgery instructions, all should go well for your canine companion.

Many dogs develop various cancers as they get older, which is just one reason an annual wellness examination is called for. This should include blood sampling for heartworm testing, as well as kidney and liver function. Ideally, older dogs should see the veterinarian twice yearly.

Dear Dr. Fox: What is your opinion of Alley Cat Allies? I deal with stray and feral cats in my neighborhood constantly, and the TNR (trap, neuter, release) activities by some resident volunteers only make matters worse. J.H., Minneapolis

Dear J.H.: The propaganda of Alley Cat Allies is well known, as are their activities. They are absurd from a science-based perspective, with regard to cats carrying diseases transmissible to humans, and from an ecological perspective of feral cat colonies’ impact on wildlife. Cats outdoors are super-predators that, even after being fed by humans, will kill birds and small mammals in their domain.

The only ethically and biologically acceptable feral cat colonies are isolated from all wildlife, and their feline residents must be fed regularly by volunteers, provided with shelter, neutered, vaccinated and given veterinary care as needed. Few such colonies meet these basic standards of cat welfare, too often being open to other free-roaming, diseased and unneutered cats. These insufficient facilities then suffer the consequences of fights, infection and territorial competition.

Alley Cat Allies has, without local veterinary support and supervision, become a cult of well-meaning but misguided cat lovers. Human sentiment leads to the avoidable suffering of cats living outdoors and the wild animals who fall prey to them.