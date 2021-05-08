Dr. Fox: Dog's stomach problems could be remedied with diet change

Dear Dr. Fox: We have a small 6-year-old dog that was vomiting a lot. Our veterinarian said he was allergic to either chicken or beef, so we changed his food to lamb and duck. It was mostly kibble and a bit of canned food. He still had allergies, but wasn’t vomiting anymore, so the vet put him on Apoquel.

As time went on, his allergies got worse and our vet had us switch to venison (still kibble and some wet food). He still has allergies; he licks his one paw continuously. He is still on the Apoquel.

We are using Hill’s Science Diet now. The fresh food you recommended is all chicken recipes. I would love to get him off the meds, but have no idea what to feed him. J.M., Naples, Florida

Dear J.M.: I have expressed my concerns over many veterinarians prescribing the immune system-suppressing drug Apoquel on my website (drfoxonehealth.com).

In my opinion, it is no remedy for your dog’s apparent food allergy. There are so many additives and byproducts in many manufactured dog foods, including the costly (and generally unpalatable) prescription diets, which could cause digestive problems and the so-called “leaky gut” syndrome and irritable bowel disease. Apoquel could make things worse.