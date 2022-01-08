Dr. Fox: Ear problems in dogs

Dear Dr. Fox: My 4-year-old cocker spaniel was just diagnosed with Pseudomona infections in his ear canals. Could you explain how veterinarians can diagnose this, how to treat it and how difficult it is to eliminate? This is my second cocker spaniel from the same breeder, and the first also had Pseudomona infections very badly. He had to have part of his ear canal removed. It seems so strange that both dogs have had this problem. Is it common with cocker spaniels?

M.G., Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Dear M.G.: Your dog’s condition is called otitis externa, and it is a common complaint in dogs. It is an inflammation of the external ear canal, which consists of the pinna (earflap) and the vertical and horizontal ear canals up to the level of the tympanum (eardrum). In many instances of otitis externa, there is a secondary infection from a fungus or bacterium.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a common germ to find in soil, water and decaying organic matter, but it is not a normal inhabitant of the canine ear. When it shows up there and leads to infection, it can be challenging to manage; treatment is further complicated by the growing number of drug-resistant strains.