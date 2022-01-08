Dr. Fox: Ear problems in dogs

Dear Dr. Fox: My 4-year-old cocker spaniel was just diagnosed with Pseudomona infections in his ear canals. Could you explain how veterinarians can diagnose this, how to treat it and how difficult it is to eliminate? This is my second cocker spaniel from the same breeder, and the first also had Pseudomona infections very badly. He had to have part of his ear canal removed. It seems so strange that both dogs have had this problem. Is it common with cocker spaniels?
M.G., Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Dear M.G.: Your dog’s condition is called otitis externa, and it is a common complaint in dogs. It is an inflammation of the external ear canal, which consists of the pinna (earflap) and the vertical and horizontal ear canals up to the level of the tympanum (eardrum). In many instances of otitis externa, there is a secondary infection from a fungus or bacterium.
Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a common germ to find in soil, water and decaying organic matter, but it is not a normal inhabitant of the canine ear. When it shows up there and leads to infection, it can be challenging to manage; treatment is further complicated by the growing number of drug-resistant strains.
Dogs with heavy, pendulous ears and with fur growing in the external ear canal (which should be routinely removed) are prone to developing the kind of moist conditions ideal for the proliferation of these microorganisms. So genetics, in terms of ear conformation and fur around the pinna, do play a significant role in dogs developing otitis externa. Food allergies and autoimmune disease may also play a role, along with nutrient deficiency, especially in omega-3 fatty acids.
For dogs with ears like the cocker spaniel, it can help to hold the ears up and open for a few hours, especially after routine ear cleaning, to allow them to dry more thoroughly. To accomplish this, tie a ribbon to the fur on the end of each ear, then lift the ears up and tie the ribbons together on top of the dog’s head. This is best done in the evening when the dog is quiet.
As a general health-maintenance practice, I recommend working a few drops of organic, cold-pressed olive oil into each ear canal with a cotton ball. Help may be needed to keep the dog’s head still.
