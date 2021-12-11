Dr. Fox: Early handling can benefit puppies

Dear Dr. Fox: After not having a dog for 20 years, I have become open to having one again. In doing some research, I came upon what I initially thought was an aberration that some quack was trying to sell, but it seems to have taken hold among some breeders. It’s called “biosensor” or “early neurological stimulation,” and promises a “super dog” resistant to disease and stress, and with a stronger heart and immune system.
So I’m wondering what your opinion of this is. The expert calls it “early neurological stimulation.” He appears to sell this information through paid seminars to breeders, who are perhaps hoping for a quick fix. He’s evidently a judge for the AKC. By the way, his doctorate is in prison science and sociology of some kind, not veterinary medicine. N.S., Houston
Dear N.H.: There are many charlatans, plagiarists and pretenders proclaiming the ownership of whatever they may be promoting, often purely for profit and personal aggrandizement. The term “biosensor,” in this case, is similar to a term from an earlier chapter in my career.
My book “Understanding Your Dog,” first published in 1972 when I was a professor of psychology at Washington University in St. Louis (and also a veterinarian), provides the steps I developed to produce more resilient puppies through various early-in-life handling procedures. This original research, done by me, was part of my Ph.D. dissertation, which was eventually published by the University of Chicago Press as “Integrative Development of Brain and Behavior in the Dog.”
The U.S. Army, under my consultancy, adopted these so-called “super dog” procedures in their “Biosensor” Vietnam war dog program. For more details, check the synopsis on my website: drfox-onehealth.com/post/dr-fox-the-superdog-bio-sensor-project.
Dogs helping wildlife monitoring and rescue
Trained detection dogs and their handlers are finding endangered animals such as Sierra Nevada red foxes and black-footed ferrets, along with invasive species such as zebra mussels. They are also detecting trafficked wildlife and helping conservationists understand the extent of avian mortality at wind farms. Dogs are well-suited to this detective work because of their keen sense of smell and broad capacity to learn new smells, and also because they work well with humans and other dogs, according to Dr. Lucia Lazarowski, who studies canine performance sciences at Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. (Full story: Slate, Oct. 26)
