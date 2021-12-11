Dr. Fox: Early handling can benefit puppies

Dear Dr. Fox: After not having a dog for 20 years, I have become open to having one again. In doing some research, I came upon what I initially thought was an aberration that some quack was trying to sell, but it seems to have taken hold among some breeders. It’s called “biosensor” or “early neurological stimulation,” and promises a “super dog” resistant to disease and stress, and with a stronger heart and immune system.

So I’m wondering what your opinion of this is. The expert calls it “early neurological stimulation.” He appears to sell this information through paid seminars to breeders, who are perhaps hoping for a quick fix. He’s evidently a judge for the AKC. By the way, his doctorate is in prison science and sociology of some kind, not veterinary medicine. N.S., Houston

Dear N.H.: There are many charlatans, plagiarists and pretenders proclaiming the ownership of whatever they may be promoting, often purely for profit and personal aggrandizement. The term “biosensor,” in this case, is similar to a term from an earlier chapter in my career.