Dr. Fox: End keeping animals in schools

Dear Dr. Fox: I read with interest your article on fish cruelty, and it brought to mind our experiences with fish in the Florida Keys.

When my son was 8 years old, we lived on a canal about 14 miles north of Key West. In our canal lived several schools of fish. One school composed of French grunt, mangrove snapper and several other varieties became very tame, and recognized us. They would jump out of the water and even take food from our hands. My son could lay his hand in the water and one of the fish would lie in it, even when he raised his hand above the water! The fish would lie perfectly still until lowered back into the water.

Wherever we swam in the canal, the school went with us, always surrounding us. Other people would want to feed them or make them do tricks, but the fish did not respond to any of them — showing us they knew one person from another. I know firsthand that fish have intelligence and feelings, and I hate that others might not have the chance to have the experiences we did.