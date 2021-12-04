Dr. Fox: End keeping animals in schools

Dear Dr. Fox: I read with interest your article on fish cruelty, and it brought to mind our experiences with fish in the Florida Keys.
When my son was 8 years old, we lived on a canal about 14 miles north of Key West. In our canal lived several schools of fish. One school composed of French grunt, mangrove snapper and several other varieties became very tame, and recognized us. They would jump out of the water and even take food from our hands. My son could lay his hand in the water and one of the fish would lie in it, even when he raised his hand above the water! The fish would lie perfectly still until lowered back into the water.
Wherever we swam in the canal, the school went with us, always surrounding us. Other people would want to feed them or make them do tricks, but the fish did not respond to any of them — showing us they knew one person from another. I know firsthand that fish have intelligence and feelings, and I hate that others might not have the chance to have the experiences we did.
I have always had a love for animals, birds and insects. When I go into the Everglades, I can get wildlife to come to me, even insects. Lubber grasshoppers will come when I talk to them, and lizards will also stop and listen. I wish that others would take the time to appreciate the world and its creatures. J.W., West Palm Beach, Florida
Dear J.W.: I know some people will call your communication with other animals delusional, sentimental claptrap, and I pity them, and anyone else who treats fellow creatures as mere objects. Indeed, when we are quite still around them, most animals will lose their fear, ignore us and get on with their business. They may even show some curiosity and approach us.
To keep animal encounters safe, parents and teachers should provide children with a knowledge of which local species might be dangerous. Make sure they know that many animals have a “flight distance” — in other words, an invisible circle around them which, if you enter, they will likely flee. Even closer to an animal is the “critical distance,” wherein they may attack, or freeze and play dead like an opossum.
How wonderful it can be when wild animals trust us, like the fish with your son! He, no doubt, grew from this communion into a more respectful and compassionate adult than those denied such experiences and parental example.
