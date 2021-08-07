Dr. Fox: Explaining dogs' sniffs and licks

Explaining dogs’

sniffs and licksWhen other dogs meet Kota, our rescued dog from Alabama, they often sniff her cheeks and temples as well as the usual rear-end regions. She is on close sniffing terms with me and allows me to sniff around her head and face.

I urge people with dogs to check and see if their pets have what Kota has: scent glands in the skin of her cheeks and temples that emit a floral fragrance. I call her my Flower Child. Many dogs have such scent glands, which I think of as peacemaking/appeasement pheromones. Readers, let me know what your dog’s head-scents are like, and include the dog’s breed and sex.

As for dogs licking people, many find it disgusting, while others wonder why. In my opinion, dogs use their tongues as instruments to display affection and caregiving, much like a mother dog licking her pups. They do not lick us to remove salt from our skin, as you may have heard, but they may well use the sensory input of our “taste” (along with our smell and emotional state) to know when we are ill.