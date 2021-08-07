 Skip to main content
Dr. Fox: Explaining dogs' sniffs and licks
Explaining dogs’

sniffs and licksWhen other dogs meet Kota, our rescued dog from Alabama, they often sniff her cheeks and temples as well as the usual rear-end regions. She is on close sniffing terms with me and allows me to sniff around her head and face.

I urge people with dogs to check and see if their pets have what Kota has: scent glands in the skin of her cheeks and temples that emit a floral fragrance. I call her my Flower Child. Many dogs have such scent glands, which I think of as peacemaking/appeasement pheromones. Readers, let me know what your dog’s head-scents are like, and include the dog’s breed and sex.

As for dogs licking people, many find it disgusting, while others wonder why. In my opinion, dogs use their tongues as instruments to display affection and caregiving, much like a mother dog licking her pups. They do not lick us to remove salt from our skin, as you may have heard, but they may well use the sensory input of our “taste” (along with our smell and emotional state) to know when we are ill.

Dogs’ tongues can also be an instrument of healing and anxiety relief. Anxious dogs often lick their own noses or upper lip. Dogs with separation anxiety may be obsessive “kissers.” Obsessive licking, as of one leg or paw, or of carpet or another material, may call for veterinary attention, since such behavior indicates discomfort and possible injury or sickness.

Some people claim that playing tug-of-war with a dog can lead to aggression issues. However, there has been no evidence found that suggests a link between the game and aggression. 

Bugs: The next big ingredient in pet and human foodsDear Readers: Insects are getting attention as an environmentally friendly source of protein. Demand for pet food and animal feed could reach half a million metric tons by the end of the decade—up from about 10,000 metric tons today, according to a RaboResearch report. Mars Petcare and Nestle have launched insect-based brands in Europe, although in the U.S., insect food accounts for less than 2% of all pet food sales. (Full story: CNBC, 6/12)

Dried yellow mealworm can be sold across the 27-nation European Union as a protein boost for pasta and baked goods, and several other insect foods are pending food safety evaluation for human consumption by the EU, according to Bloomberg News reporter Aoife White (“How to eat fried worms,” 5/4).

Send email to animaldocfox@gmail.com or letters to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

