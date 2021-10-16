Dr. Fox: Fish have feelings

Dear Dr. Fox: Your article on fish cruelty really hit home. I have always been an animal lover and advocate, but I was also a fisherman. Spring through summer I fished every chance I got. I always put them back unless the fish was hurt in some way that I knew it would not survive. About 10 years ago, I suddenly realized what I was doing, the terror I was putting these poor animals through. I haven’t fished since.
I believe that all living creatures have a soul, feel pain, and have a purpose. This includes fish, bugs, snakes, other animals that people just kill without a thought. When I try to explain this to people, I use the example of a chain necklace. If you are wearing a necklace and a link breaks, you lose the whole necklace. Nature is like this. Every living thing, whether plant or animal, has its place; it is a link in the chain of life. L.D.R., Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
Dear L.D.R.: I am sure many readers will appreciate your communication and empathetic transformation upon realizing how fish suffer in this traditional and cruel “sport.” Fish indeed have feelings; for details, visit fishfeel.org.
It is worth noting that in some cultures, the catching of fish is done as gently as possible because those consuming them can taste the difference between those scooped up in a net and killed swiftly and those that struggled to escape, or worse, those that were strung alive through the gills and tied to the boat.
This reminds me of the advice given to a young hunter to kill the deer swiftly with one arrow; otherwise you will feed its fear to your family. I wonder, in this regard, how the meat from the millions of pigs, poultry and cattle being transported to slaughter here in the U.S. and around the world may affect consumers. Meat processors can indeed recognize how stress affects meat quality.
Drought and disease in deer
Bluetongue and epizootic hemorrhagic disease are spreading among deer in the Northwest as dry conditions encourage animals to congregate near small, muddy water sources where the insects that spread these diseases proliferate. The viruses do not affect people, but the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife advises deer hunters to avoid killing animals that appear ill. (Full story: Northwest News Network, Sept. 8)
These diseases are transmissible from deer to cattle and sheep. Ranchers would be better advised, in my opinion, to address the high deer population and various diseases putting their livestock at risk than continuing to advocate for the extermination of wolves and other predators.
