Dr. Fox: Getting to the roots of dog's skin problem

Dear Dr. Fox: We got him when he was 7 months old from a shelter, and he has just turned 3 years old. He is a wonderful pet but is very anxious. We believe him to be a combination of dachshund, beagle and other breeds. He is short-haired and 52 pounds.

He has had a constant rash under his front arms and in his groin. This would get very red — like a severe irritation. He has also had this on the tops of his paws and around his paw pads.

We are using the Cytopoint injections every two months, and a Neo-Predef powder 15g once a day in the evenings. These have worked well on the underarms and groin. We have not used the powder on his paws, because he licks it off.

I have two questions: Are the Cytopoint injections and the Neo-Predef powder safe to use long-term?

His paws and around his paw pads concern me all the time. I simply do not know what to do to help those areas. We want him to be well and healthy, and we don’t want him to have any side effects from the use of current medicines. B.M., Tampa, Florida