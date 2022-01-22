Dr. Fox: Getting to the roots of dog's skin problem

Dear Dr. Fox: We got him when he was 7 months old from a shelter, and he has just turned 3 years old. He is a wonderful pet but is very anxious. We believe him to be a combination of dachshund, beagle and other breeds. He is short-haired and 52 pounds.
He has had a constant rash under his front arms and in his groin. This would get very red — like a severe irritation. He has also had this on the tops of his paws and around his paw pads.
We are using the Cytopoint injections every two months, and a Neo-Predef powder 15g once a day in the evenings. These have worked well on the underarms and groin. We have not used the powder on his paws, because he licks it off.
I have two questions: Are the Cytopoint injections and the Neo-Predef powder safe to use long-term?
His paws and around his paw pads concern me all the time. I simply do not know what to do to help those areas. We want him to be well and healthy, and we don’t want him to have any side effects from the use of current medicines. B.M., Tampa, Florida
Dear B.M.: Skin problems are common in dogs and can have multiple causes. Some are related to endocrine and immune system disorders and call for a veterinary dermatologist’s or other specialist’s determination. Your dog must be very thoroughly skin-tested (scraping and culture) for parasitic “red” mange or a fungal or bacterial infection. Another possibility to look into after your vet rules these out is a food allergy. For starters, I would transition your dog onto the home-prepared diet posted on my website (drfoxonehealth.com). Alternatively, add a few drops of fish oil or one canned sardine (in water) daily to your dog’s regular food, plus 1 teaspoon of Bragg’s Nutritional Yeast Flakes and a good-quality probiotic that your veterinarian should supply — or get one for humans and give daily with food.
The Zoetis Neo-Predef powder cocktail of antibiotic, anti-inflammatory and anesthetic will not help if your dog has mange or just one flea and is allergic to flea bites. You must get rid of the fleas. For details, check my website.
There could be an inhaled or contact allergy in outdoor vegetation and indoor materials—even a wool blanket or dust mites. So put on a protective coat outdoors and keep out of long grasses. Indoors, put clean cotton sheets where the dog lies (detergent- and fragrance-free). A spritz of eucalyptus lemon to repel insects outdoors may be indicated.
