Dr. Fox: Help for cat with lifelong skin problems

Help for cat with lifelong skin problems Dear Dr. Fox: I am told my cat is a Bombay. (I got her from a rescue organization when she was 4 months old, so I don’t know anything more about her background.) She has suffered from dermatologic problems most of her life. She has terrible itchiness, and what looks like dandruff.





About once a year she gets a steroid shot, which gives her some relief for a while. She also has a prescription shampoo, which seems to help, but is of course temporary.

Recently, she has begun shedding even more than she used to, almost in clumps. In addition to her regular vet, I took her to a naturopathic vet a couple of times. She gave her some herbs, and she did acupuncture at the first visit, but not the second. Just more herbs, which are marked simply “dermal support.” Although my cat was willing to eat them mixed in with her food the first time, this time she is turning up her nose at them. So no matter what these herbs are, they don’t help.

I am at my wits’ end. I brush her as much as possible, which she loves, as it apparently gives her some relief. But I feel so helpless as everything is temporary. Do you have any thoughts or suggestions? She refuses to eat anything except Fancy Feast, which I know is not good for her, but I have tried every brand on the market and she won’t touch anything else except sometimes Science Diet Sensitive Stomach kibble. She doesn’t like people food. J.W., Ashbury Park, New Jersey

Dear J.W.: I am sorry to hear about the ordeal you and your cat are having with a skin problem for which you have found no solution. I would be highly suspect of food allergies/intolerances and, if your cat is not young, possibly hyperactive thyroid.

I know of one cat with symptoms like yours who recovered given a manufactured diet containing no rice. The most common foods to which cats are allergic or intolerant are beef, fish, dairy and in some instances, chicken.

Fancy Feast is one of the more acceptable canned cat foods. You might try The Honest Kitchen’s freeze-dried varieties of cat foods, or cook up some of my own cat food recipe with known ingredients, as posted at drfoxonehealth.com.

