Dr. Fox: Help for dog with chronic kidney disease

Dear Dr. Fox: I just want to ask if you can help me with my pit bull, who has been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease. She is 11 years old and weighs about 48 pounds. She is on pain meds, antibiotics and nausea medicine, and she loves to ride in the car and be held.

I would like to know what I should feed her and how I can get her to drink water. The vet said she only has a week or so left, but she is not giving up, and I’m not going to, either. M.R., Trenton, New Jersey

Dear M.R.: I am saddened to hear about the plight of your canine companion. In my opinion, more might be done to improve her condition, including intravenous and subcutaneous administration of electrolytes. Given under the skin, such treatment is a cheap and effective form of dialysis for dogs and cats with failing kidneys.

For more, see this article on my website: drfoxonehealth.com/post/care-for-dogs-cats-with-chronic-kidney-disease.

Keep me posted as to your progress. Above all, provide lots of TLC and a gentle full-body massage twice daily, as per my book “The Healing Touch for Dogs.”

Dear Dr. Fox: In a recent column about homeless pets and groups that help them, you didn’t mention Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a 501c3 charity. I give them $50 a month.

Please investigate and include them in a future column. M.B.W., Delray Beach, Florida

Dear M.B.W.: Thanks for the information. I checked out this nonprofit organization, and Charity Watch gave it a five-star rating. I hope readers will donate: petsofthehomeless.org.

AVMA coloring book: help kids stay safe around dogs

A fun way to educate children about preventing dog bites is with the AVMA’s bilingual activity book, “Doggie Do’s and Don’ts.”

You can download it for free and print some (or all) of the pages as coloring sheets.

They’re great for veterinarians to have in their clinics.

Learn more at the following link: ebusiness.avma.org/ProductCatalog/product.aspx?ID=210.

Most popular breeds in the U.S. in 2021

For the 31st year in a row, the Labrador retriever was the most popular dog breed in the U.S. last year, according to the American Kennel Club. It was followed by the French bulldog, golden retriever, German shepherd and poodle. (Full story: CNN, March 21)

