Dr. Fox: Help for elder dog to get up, stand

Dear Dr. Fox: We have a 13-year-old Lab/wolfhound mix. When he was about 2, he tore his right rear cruciate ligament. While recuperating from the repair surgery, he tore his left rear CCL. He now has great difficulty in getting up, unless he’s on a rug where he can get traction.

He sleeps most of the day, and gets a little anxious at night. We take him out before we go to bed; he doesn’t always poop and pee then, but about two hours later, he’s nudging us to take him out. He’s had a few “accidents,” sometimes as a result of the effort to get up.

He does not seem to be in pain; he doesn’t even yelp when he loses traction and falls on slick surfaces like tile and hardwood. Even when he stands still on a slick surface, his left rear leg starts sliding over to the right rear leg.

The meds he gets are: Tylan, gabapentin, Soloxine, zonisamide, meloxicam and Dasuquin, plus we have been giving him a fish oil capsule every day for years.

My question is: Is there a version of melatonin that’s safe for dogs? And given his history and meds, can we give it to him? — G.A.B., Tulsa, Oklahoma