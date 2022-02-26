Dr. Fox: Help for elder dog to get up, stand

Dear Dr. Fox: We have a 13-year-old Lab/wolfhound mix. When he was about 2, he tore his right rear cruciate ligament. While recuperating from the repair surgery, he tore his left rear CCL. He now has great difficulty in getting up, unless he’s on a rug where he can get traction.
He sleeps most of the day, and gets a little anxious at night. We take him out before we go to bed; he doesn’t always poop and pee then, but about two hours later, he’s nudging us to take him out. He’s had a few “accidents,” sometimes as a result of the effort to get up.
He does not seem to be in pain; he doesn’t even yelp when he loses traction and falls on slick surfaces like tile and hardwood. Even when he stands still on a slick surface, his left rear leg starts sliding over to the right rear leg.
The meds he gets are: Tylan, gabapentin, Soloxine, zonisamide, meloxicam and Dasuquin, plus we have been giving him a fish oil capsule every day for years.
My question is: Is there a version of melatonin that’s safe for dogs? And given his history and meds, can we give it to him? — G.A.B., Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dear G.A.B.: Melatonin is safe for dogs at a dose of 3 mg for a 50-pound dog when given in the evening to help with sleep. It is a natural plant product that is also a super-antioxidant.
I would also add to your dog’s meals 1 teaspoon each of ground ginger and turmeric. These safe, natural, cortisone-like anti-inflammatory “gifts of nature” benefit us all when we are aging and have arthritic or other chronic inflammatory conditions.
Leptospirosis warning for dog owners
Leptospirosis outbreaks in the Los Angeles and New York City areas have veterinarians suggesting dog owners consider getting their pups vaccinated against the illness, especially if they are likely to be in contact with other dogs at dog parks, indoor play areas or boarding facilities. Veterinarian Nahvid Etedali says the outbreak in New York is likely due to two factors: higher rainfall and growing rat populations. This disease can be fatal to humans as well as to dogs. (Full story: The Hollywood Reporter, 12/14/21)
