Dr. Fox: Help for Lab with recurring ear problems

Dear Dr. Fox: My 8-year-old male Scottish fold cat has been peeing in different areas of the house for the past two years. He is an indoor cat, neutered, and lives with his brother. My vet told me he probably saw another cat through the window and is marking his territory.

I bought a pheromone spray, but it doesn't have any effect. Is there anything else I could try? S.M., Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dear S.M.: Your veterinarian is probably correct, and this is a major reason why cat owners should not let their cats roam free and disturb neighbors' indoor cats.

However, it is important to rule out cystitis, which could be stress-related and aggravated by a diet too high in carbohydrates. Canned or home-prepared cat food has helped many cats with urinary bladder issues.

Dear Dr. Fox: My English Lab, Bear, has ear infections with a black goo that I have not been able to control. The medicine I get from my vet (at $80) does not help, although I've tried it many times.

He is constantly shaking his head because of these infections. He is our fourth Lab; our last one had no health problems, while those before had minor issues. Grateful for any suggestions. A.T., Naples, Florida

Dear A.T.: Since the medication the veterinarian prescribed is not helping rectify this ear infection, the veterinarian should take a culture and decide on a more appropriate medication. Left untreated, your dog could develop a middle-ear infection, which could affect his balance and hearing. Constant headshaking can lead to a hematoma, requiring surgical correction to prevent the ear from eventually crumpling up.

I would suspect a mixed fungal and bacterial infection. Keep your dog out of water, since wet ears become a breeding ground for such organisms. If cats are around, checking all animals for ear mites is imperative. Also, food allergies/intolerances can play a role in ear and anal gland issues in dogs.

The veterinarian should supply you with a daily lavage, or cleansing rinse, for the ears. For the time being, I advise rinsing the ears with a mixture of equal parts organic apple cider vinegar and warm water. Then dry the ears well and put a few drops of olive oil in each one -- a very healing product for many skin conditions.

The over-the-counter dog ear medication Zymox, available online, may also prove beneficial.

