Dr. Fox: How can I help my dog's reaction to flea medication?

Dear Dr. Fox: My gentle, cuddly French bulldog has had a drastic change in temperament, which started one day after taking NexGard. He is always on edge. He seems to want to cuddle, only to react with growling and snapping if my husband or I try to pet him. He seems very saddened by his own behavior, but cannot control it. We are devastated by this.

I am a nurse, and understand the drug needs to be broken down and eliminated by his body, but how long will this take? It has been two weeks since the oral administration of NexGard. When he was a pup, we tried Frontline topical, which resulted in him refusing to eat for many days and a frantic, month-long search for food he would eat.

Any advice or reassurance would be hugely appreciated. I’m trying to be patient, but second-guessing myself. Maybe he needs a full physical? J.E., Washington, D.C.

Dear J.E.: I have consulted with dog owners as far away as Belgium on the adverse effects of this product. Give your dog 1 teaspoon of coconut oil twice daily in food, plus 250 mg of milk thistle to help him detox. In the evening, give him 6 mg of melatonin and another 3 mg of melatonin around noon. Continue this for 10 to 14 days.