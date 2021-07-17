Dr. Fox: How can I prevent bladder stones in my dog?

Dear Dr. Fox: My 11-year-old Lhasa apso was recently diagnosed with bladder stones, which are calcium oxalate. The vet suggested I switch him to a Royal Canin food that will prevent more stones from forming. When I looked at the ingredients, I was horrified. I really would rather keep him on the higher-quality food he’s been on all these years. What do you suggest? M.D., Long Branch, New Jersey

Dear M.D.: As detailed in the book that I co-authored with two other veterinarians, “Not Fit for a Dog: The Truth about Manufactured Cat and Dog Food,” many prescription diets are not only costly and contain dubious ingredients but are also highly unpalatable. A good source for more palatable, veterinary-formulated special diets is the company Balance IT (balanceit.com).

Cats and dogs seem more prone to develop urinary crystals/calculi/stones when fed dry kibble. Moist canned, rehydrated freeze-dried and thawed frozen food formulations mean less concentrated urine, less bladder inflammation, less bacterial infection and a lower likelihood of struvite or calcium oxalate crystals forming. Males suffer more when their urethras become blocked and emergency surgery is needed.