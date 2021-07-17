Dr. Fox: How can I prevent bladder stones in my dog?

Dear Dr. Fox: My 11-year-old Lhasa apso was recently diagnosed with bladder stones, which are calcium oxalate. The vet suggested I switch him to a Royal Canin food that will prevent more stones from forming. When I looked at the ingredients, I was horrified. I really would rather keep him on the higher-quality food he’s been on all these years. What do you suggest? M.D., Long Branch, New Jersey
Dear M.D.: As detailed in the book that I co-authored with two other veterinarians, “Not Fit for a Dog: The Truth about Manufactured Cat and Dog Food,” many prescription diets are not only costly and contain dubious ingredients but are also highly unpalatable. A good source for more palatable, veterinary-formulated special diets is the company Balance IT (balanceit.com).
Cats and dogs seem more prone to develop urinary crystals/calculi/stones when fed dry kibble. Moist canned, rehydrated freeze-dried and thawed frozen food formulations mean less concentrated urine, less bladder inflammation, less bacterial infection and a lower likelihood of struvite or calcium oxalate crystals forming. Males suffer more when their urethras become blocked and emergency surgery is needed.
Some manufactured pet foods are acidified to help prevent struvite crystal formation, which may then lead to oxalate crystal formation. To prevent this, some veterinary nutritionists call for a diet with low protein, low oxalate and low sodium, but high cereal content, to make the urine more alkaline. Potassium citrate in the food twice daily can help normalize urine acidity/ alkalinity.
But in my opinion, the best preventive is to ensure a high moisture content in a balanced, biologically appropriate diet and to make sure the animal is always well hydrated. Cats, especially, may not maintain optimal hydration, so adding a little chicken bouillon to their drinking water can encourage adequate water intake. The same is for dogs prone to oxalate crystals.
A metabolic anomaly causing elevated calcium in the blood may play a role in oxalate crystal formation. This seems to have a genetic basis, and is seen frequently in breeds like the Lhasa apso, Yorkshire terrier, miniature and standard schnauzers, bichon frise, Shih Tzu and miniature poodle.
