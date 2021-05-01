Dr. Fox: How do birds navigate?

Dear Dr. Fox: I love birds. When I watch a flock fly by, I wonder if they all know where they are headed. How do they navigate? A.C., Brick, New Jersey

Dear A.C.: Sometimes birds do get blown off-course by inclement weather, or fly blindly into trees when alarmed by fireworks. As a rule, they rely on imprinted, instinctual navigation systems in their brains that involve various sensitivities, including the Earth's electromagnetic field and the position of the stars when navigating at night.

Microparticles of iron in their brains act like an internal compass; humans, bees and other creatures possess the same. In 1992, researchers identified the presence of magnetite -- a permanently magnetic form of iron oxide -- in human brain tissue. Various studies have shown that brain cells respond to external magnetic fields. EMFs (electromagnetic fields and non-ionizing radiation) generated by telecommunication systems may interfere with bird navigation and migration.

Birds are sensitive to seasonal changes in the hours of sunlight, which can trigger hormonal changes associated with the onset of the breeding season or preparation to migrate. Birds may also have a conceptual map of distinctive landmarks. It is notable how Canada geese, for example, will often circle a lake a few times before landing just to make sure it is safe.