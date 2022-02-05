Dr. Fox: I think the cat that found us is a reincarnation

We cannot talk with other species to explore this realm, but I find that the idea of reincarnation provides an element of hope that there is much more to life than we perceive. We are part of the great mystery. We are all part of the One Life—eternal, immortal—but our individual lives are transient and mortal, so we must make the best of it! Millions of people enjoy emotional and spiritual communion with nature and with animals. But this is mere self-indulgence when not translated into compassionate action to protect, restore, rescue and cherish. This calls for taking a personal moral inventory of our lifestyles and consumer habits, reducing our carbon footprint and making choices to become more humane planetary stewards.