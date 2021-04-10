Dr. Fox: In praise of livestock guard dogs

Dear Dr. Fox: You will enjoy this article from Atlas Obscura: "Can the Mighty Bankhar Dogs of Mongolia Save the Steppe?" (atlasobscura.com/articles/mongolia-bankhar-dog) A.S., Santa Fe, New Mexico
Dear A.S.: Many thanks for sharing this article. It is a rather unique story of how the Bankhar dogs of Mongolia may help restore biocultural diversity, prevent desertification of the environment from overstocking/overgrazing of livestock, and decrease the extermination of local predators, especially wolves.
Similar dogs have been bred for thousands of years by livestock keepers around the world, especially in mountainous regions. Some of the more common breeds are the Great Pyrenees, the komondor, the akbash dog, the Anatolian shepherd and the maremma. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has an excellent handbook on such dogs: Visit pubs.nal.usda.gov and search "livestock guarding dogs."
If sheep and cattle ranchers in the U.S. used more of these dogs, perhaps there would be less shooting, trapping, snaring and poisoning of wolves, mountain lions, coyotes and other predators. But these dogs must be managed responsibly. A literature review in BioOne found these dogs can take a toll on wildlife. A majority of the animals chased or killed by guard dogs are not predators, and some are already endangered or threatened; conversely, guard dogs may also protect species like ground-nesting birds and limit the transmission of disease between wildlife and livestock. (Full story: The Conversation, Feb. 23)
These large and powerful, but generally calm and patient, dogs also make wonderful in-home family members. One friend of mine has one of these kinds of dog, from the Sharr mountains in Macedonia, who is a central presence in his family.
It is notable that these indigenous peoples of Mongolia treat their dogs as family members and feel some connection with spiritual reincarnation. I equate this with the love that can come when the senses, emotions, hearts and minds of two individuals enjoy a harmonic resonance. Feeling alike, they ultimately think alike, cooperate, work and play together -- and, indeed, co-evolve.
