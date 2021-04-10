Dr. Fox: In praise of livestock guard dogs

Dear Dr. Fox: You will enjoy this article from Atlas Obscura: "Can the Mighty Bankhar Dogs of Mongolia Save the Steppe?" (atlasobscura.com/articles/mongolia-bankhar-dog) A.S., Santa Fe, New Mexico

Dear A.S.: Many thanks for sharing this article. It is a rather unique story of how the Bankhar dogs of Mongolia may help restore biocultural diversity, prevent desertification of the environment from overstocking/overgrazing of livestock, and decrease the extermination of local predators, especially wolves.

Similar dogs have been bred for thousands of years by livestock keepers around the world, especially in mountainous regions. Some of the more common breeds are the Great Pyrenees, the komondor, the akbash dog, the Anatolian shepherd and the maremma. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has an excellent handbook on such dogs: Visit pubs.nal.usda.gov and search "livestock guarding dogs."