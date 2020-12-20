Dr. Fox: Indigenous Wisdom, Healing and One Health

Dear Dr. Fox: I am writing to you because I have run out of options to help my cat with her stomatitis. I have had all of her teeth removed, and she has been on steroids for almost a year. My vet has told me that she will develop diabetes if she continues on the steroids. The steroids have helped her tremendously, but when we try to wean her off, the stomatitis flares up again. It seems to affect the back of her throat the most. My vet ordered Atopica to transition her off of the steroids.