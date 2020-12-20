Dr. Fox: Indigenous Wisdom, Healing and One Health

Dear Dr. Fox: Thank you for your reference and support of indigenous and alternative treatments in a recent column. Since you mentioned you've received criticism for this, I felt I should write and express my appreciation. Indigenous wisdom often creates harmony and well-being in our relationships with the Earth and the animal world, needed especially now.
Our pet is a 5-year-old tuxedo cat, Vinnie, found in an intersection by workmen. Mostly domesticated, he spends his days on our Florida porch defending us from lizards and keeping us fit by demanding we perform doorman duties for him. E.C., West Palm Beach, Florida
Dear E.C.: I appreciate your support of the more holistic approach to health that I advocate. In my mind, that means we cannot live in the absence of the sacred. The dire consequences of not living in such a mindful state are beautifully and succinctly shared by Pulitzer Prize winner N. Scott Momaday, a Kiowa American Indian, in his book "Earth Keeper: Reflections on the American Land."
I wish for all the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court to read this book, then read attorney Christopher D. Stone's book "Should Trees Have Standing? Toward Legal Rights for Natural Objects." There can be no justice when we do not honor all our relations, human and nonhuman.
The Trump administration's plan to auction off parts of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil and gas exploration should be seen as not just a crime against nature, but as a crime against humanity. We are related to and interdependent on all life, biologically and ecologically.
Dear Dr. Fox: I am writing to you because I have run out of options to help my cat with her stomatitis. I have had all of her teeth removed, and she has been on steroids for almost a year. My vet has told me that she will develop diabetes if she continues on the steroids. The steroids have helped her tremendously, but when we try to wean her off, the stomatitis flares up again. It seems to affect the back of her throat the most. My vet ordered Atopica to transition her off of the steroids.
I recently read your article on stomatitis because my vet wants her to go to a dental specialist to scrape her gums, but I'm not sure that is the path I want to take. I am open to an integrative approach, and would love to hear your opinion on using Atopica. D.P., Hanover, New Jersey
Dear D.P.: Your cat is afflicted by a complex disease seen in many cats. You can make your own herbal salves to soothe and help heal the gums; rub them on with a finger wrapped in gauze. These natural remedies, human-tested and verified for decades as gingivitis treatments, include green tea and aloe vera. These are gifts from Mother Nature.
