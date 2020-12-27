Dr. Fox: Is it all right to give a dog cheese?

Dear Dr. Fox: We have a small Chihuahua mix, and my wife and I are not in agreement over giving her a treat of cheese now and then. What is your opinion? J.K.G., Washington, D.C.

Dear J.K.G.: All things in moderation. Some dogs are intolerant of dairy products, but most enjoy them. In addition to giving your dog small pieces of cheese, your options include putting some cottage cheese or plain yogurt in her daily food. I sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese on my dog's dinner now and then.

Avoid any cheese that is colored red or orange: Annatto, a natural substance often used to achieve these colors, can cause seizures in small dogs. And if your dog is overweight, cut back on treats in general, especially if she eats an all-kibble diet.

I buy certified organic dairy products because so many dairy cows in the U.S. are injected with rBGH (genetically engineered bovine growth hormone) to stimulate increased milk production. Its use is prohibited in several countries for cows' well-being and potential consumer health risks.