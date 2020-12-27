Dr. Fox: Is it all right to give a dog cheese?

Dear Dr. Fox: We have a small Chihuahua mix, and my wife and I are not in agreement over giving her a treat of cheese now and then. What is your opinion? J.K.G., Washington, D.C.
Dear J.K.G.: All things in moderation. Some dogs are intolerant of dairy products, but most enjoy them. In addition to giving your dog small pieces of cheese, your options include putting some cottage cheese or plain yogurt in her daily food. I sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese on my dog's dinner now and then.
Avoid any cheese that is colored red or orange: Annatto, a natural substance often used to achieve these colors, can cause seizures in small dogs. And if your dog is overweight, cut back on treats in general, especially if she eats an all-kibble diet.
I buy certified organic dairy products because so many dairy cows in the U.S. are injected with rBGH (genetically engineered bovine growth hormone) to stimulate increased milk production. Its use is prohibited in several countries for cows' well-being and potential consumer health risks.
Dear Dr. Fox: I have a Jack Russell terrier with a very sensitive stomach and skin, whom I have weaned off of more kibbles than I can count. She chews her feet, and the vet says she has very "yeasty" ears. He thinks it is all environmental allergies, but I tend to think it has to do with food, also.
Is there a kibble that you could recommend for these symptoms, or even a good home-cooked diet? I really prefer not to do raw. Grains do not seem to bother her, but I do not give her any corn, wheat or soy. When I have given her grain-free food in the past, it makes her stool loose, maybe because of the legumes, chickpeas, pea starch, etc. that replace the grains in those recipes? M.E., Elizabeth, New Jersey
Dear M.E.: Many dogs have issues with manufactured dog foods, especially dry kibble. The heat processing destroys many essential nutrients, so manufacturers add various synthetic additives to "balance" these deficiencies. Meanwhile, the original ingredients are often animal and plant byproducts lacking in nutrient value.
For details, see the book that I co-authored with two other veterinarians, "Not Fit for A Dog: The Truth About Manufactured Cat and Dog Food." Countless numbers of my readers have used my basic home-prepared dog and cat food recipes, which are posted on my website and have confirmed the health and behavioral benefits of good nutrition for their animal companions.
