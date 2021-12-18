Dr. Fox: Is my dog gay?

Dear Dr. Fox: I adopted a 9-year-old female poodle a year ago. Aside from me, she won’t have anything to do with anyone — especially men. When my husband passed away two months ago, several of my female friends came to visit me. As they started petting my dog, she would put her front legs around their arm and start humping it. I was so embarrassed.

What is going on? Could she be gay? Do I just need to keep her away from my lady friends? C.M.

Dear C.M.: Your dog is just excited by your visitors, and is engaging in contact-play. This behavior could be triggered by the natural pheromones women emit or from various body lotions and perfumes that contain dubious animal-derived ingredients. Grasping and clinging behaviors have elements of affection, domination and sexuality. We see this behavior when dogs play with each other — regardless of their sex, neutered or not.

Your dog is simply beside herself with joy, and should not be punished or isolated for this. Just laugh it off and redirect your dog’s behavior with a squeaky toy or a knotted rope with which to play tug-of-war.