Dr. Fox: Is there a natural parasite prevention for dogs?
Dear Dr. Fox: My two rescued Yorkies, 7 and 8 years old, are healthy overall. They are house pets and rarely like to walk. They go to the backyard and do their business and quickly return. Walking has been a pure calamity, pulling them along.

They have been on the prescription Revolution to prevent parasites. What are your thoughts on this drug, which is administered monthly on the back of their necks? Is there a natural substitute you would recommend? They are rarely around other dogs, and they are up to date with their vaccines. They see the vet annually, unless there is a problem.

Also: Yorkies are known for dental cares. What can I use to minimize this problem? H.L.M., West Palm Beach, Florida

It's important to know what NOT to give your dog.

Dear H.L.M.: Repeated human exposure to selamectin (the drug in Revolution) from handling and petting dogs treated with this drug can pose potential health risks, especially to veterinarians, vet technologists, dog trainers/handlers and pet owners, according to research published in the journal Toxicology Mechanisms and Methods.

Rather than relying on this drug to prevent heartworms, ask your veterinarian for ivermectin, which is given orally. To control fleas, use the integrated steps in my post entitled “Preventing Fleas, Ticks and Mosquitoes” on my website (drfoxonehealth.com).

Regarding your concerns about the dogs’ dental health, you should get your dogs used to having their teeth brushed and encourage them to chew on U.S.-manufactured, chemical-free rawhide chews. See my review “Dental Problems in Companion Animals,” also posted on my website.

Good news from Europe

for farmed animals

Dear Readers: The European Parliament and the European Commission — the European Union’s legislative branch and executive branch, respectively — voted this summer to take steps toward ending the cage and crate confinement of farm animals. The use of cages for hens, rabbits, pullets, quail, ducks and geese, among others, would be prohibited, as would sow stalls, farrowing crates and individual calf pens. Also banned would be the force-feeding of geese and ducks for foie gras. The potential phase-out date is 2027 (JAVMA News, Aug. 15).

Send email to animaldocfox@gmail.com or letters to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

