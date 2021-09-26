Dr. Fox: Is urban fish farming a good idea?

Dear Dr. Fox: What is your opinion about urban tilapia fish farming? L.H., Cleveland, Ohio

Dear L.H.: Several years ago, I went to one of the first aquaculture industry shows and spoke with some companies selling antibiotic feed additives and other drugs. Upon questioning, they admitted that such products were needed because fish production meant crowding-stress and increased susceptibility to disease.

Tilapia fish production can be ecological, with recycling of fish wastewater and fish-meal fertilizer from the remains of processed fish for cultivating crops, either to feed fish or humans. The method in which they are killed should be as humane as possible, as by electrocution. All feed should be organically certified, and no production-enhancing or disease-preventing drugs should given to the fish. If these parameters are met, the fish can then be certified organic.

Regarding the small-scale/hobby production of tilapia, and also of poultry for meat and eggs, and rabbits for meat: I would question these practices. My concerns are on the grounds of the potential for inhumane treatment and killing, poor husbandry standards, public health risks and consumer safety.

