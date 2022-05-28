Dr. Fox: It's flea, tick and worm season! Here are some natural remedies

Dear Dr. Fox: Thanks for the valuable information on your website; it’s been so helpful. I have three rescue dogs and only use natural flea/tick prevention methods on them. However, we have just moved to Portugal, where there are many tick-borne diseases. Everyone is telling me I need to treat them with topical or oral meds.

Your articles state that toxic chemicals should be avoided unless you’re in tropical or subtropical conditions, Portugal is just above the subtropics, so I worry that it may be necessary here. My dogs also spend most of the day outside: The main reason we moved here from the U.K. was so they could have a large area of fenced land to be free in (they all react badly when around other dogs). We’re spraying them with natural remedies, but they sometimes still come back with ticks.

Do you have any further advice on what we should do? Logic tells me I shouldn’t be covering them in anything that I wouldn’t put on myself, but I also fear they could contract something nasty.

Also, our vet has said we need to give them Milbemax as there is heartworm here, so we started this. Do you recommend a safer alternative? M.K., Portugal

Dear M.K.: It would be wise to follow the advice of the local veterinarians familiar with the insect-borne diseases where you live. Milbemax will be of value in controlling several internal parasites: It delivers broad-spectrum protection for cats and dogs against common intestinal worms, including roundworm, hookworm, whipworm and tapeworm. When given monthly, it also prevents heartworm infection.

Ticks can be very problematic, since they can transmit diseases soon after they attach and before systemic (oral) and skin-applied insecticides can kill them. Dusting your dogs daily before they go out with human-grade diatomaceous earth will help keep fleas at bay. A spritz of lemon eucalyptus essential oil, a few drops diluted in water, should help repel ticks and mosquitoes.

It is reported that ticks are repelled by lemon, orange, cinnamon, lavender, peppermint and rose geranium, so they’ll avoid latching on to anything that smells of those essential oils. A cheap emergency measure is to simmer a sliced lemon in boiling water for 5 minutes, cool, crush and put the extract in a spray bottle. Spritz this on the dogs before going out, especially their legs, underbellies and ears. Rake your yard and get rid of all underbrush where sunlight-avoiding ticks will hide, and rake your dogs every evening with a flea comb to check for ticks. Visually inspect the ears and the spots between the toes.

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.