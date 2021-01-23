Dr. Fox: Lab has chronic diarrhea

Dear Dr. Fox: I came across your webpage while searching for help for my 4-year-old chocolate Lab. For at least six months, my poor guy has had chronic diarrhea: It started as soft-serve ice cream consistency, but is now a watery/oily substance that he strains very hard to produce.

He has been to two different vets and has had multiple tests, food changes, steroids, antibiotics and probiotics. Nothing has made even a slight improvement in his bowels, but his ears have cleared up after previously having stinky, gooey discharge. His fecal tests show some white blood cells. He is in on Bravecto to stop fleas.

He is playful, will fetch a ball until you make him take a break, and drinks aggressively, but that is normal for him. However, he has not been eating as much as he used to, he drops some food out of his mouth while he is eating, and has lost a slight amount of weight.

I love my dog, and I am baffled as to what to do or try next. T.S., Tulsa, Oklahoma