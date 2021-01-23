Dr. Fox: Lab has chronic diarrhea

Dear Dr. Fox: I came across your webpage while searching for help for my 4-year-old chocolate Lab. For at least six months, my poor guy has had chronic diarrhea: It started as soft-serve ice cream consistency, but is now a watery/oily substance that he strains very hard to produce.
He has been to two different vets and has had multiple tests, food changes, steroids, antibiotics and probiotics. Nothing has made even a slight improvement in his bowels, but his ears have cleared up after previously having stinky, gooey discharge. His fecal tests show some white blood cells. He is in on Bravecto to stop fleas.
He is playful, will fetch a ball until you make him take a break, and drinks aggressively, but that is normal for him. However, he has not been eating as much as he used to, he drops some food out of his mouth while he is eating, and has lost a slight amount of weight.
I love my dog, and I am baffled as to what to do or try next. T.S., Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dear T.S.: There are many possible causes for your dog's intestinal issue. Giardia in the guts must be ruled out, since it is quite commonly picked up from infected dogs in parks and from water contaminated by infected wildlife. The anti-flea and tick medication could also be the problem: Bravecto is reported to cause diarrhea in dogs and cats. So can the lectins in some legume ingredients, such as peas and lentils, in grain-free chow.
Try giving him a tablespoon of aloe vera liquid before meals, and feed him three small servings a day of my dog food recipe (posted on my website). Be sure to add some unsweetened shredded coconut.
Keep me posted on your progress. A fecal infusion (microbiome transfer) from a healthy dog may be the ultimate solution. Chronic loose stools can lead to malnutrition and many health complications, including allergies, if there is gut inflammation.
Dear Dr. Fox: Can we catch poison ivy from the fur of our cats and dogs? H.A.R., Palm Beach, Florida
Dear H.A.R.: Yes, the oils from poison ivy can indeed be transferred from our pets to our skin. Several years ago, my son got poison ivy after playing with our malamute mix, who had been out running with us earlier in the woods.
My basic advice for all dog owners is to keep them on the trails when outdoors, and away from vegetation where they can pick up not only poison ivy oils, but also a much worse threat to public health: ticks. Especially worrisome is the rapidly spreading Lone Star tick, which can transmit Lyme and other diseases to humans, dogs and other animals.
Always check your animals with a flea comb and look between their toes and ears after an outdoor venture where there is natural vegetation and known tick infestation.
To contact Dr. Fox, send email to animaldocfox@gmail.com or send mail tp Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. Dr. Fox's website is DrFoxOneHealth.com.