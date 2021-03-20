Dr. Fox: Men with cats: women's perception of masculinity

Dear Readers: I know that many of my Animal Doctor columns can be upsetting and alarming, but I hope they are also informative. and sometimes inspiring. Now for something amusing, if not bemusing: namely, the research study entitled “Not the Cat’s Meow? The Impact of Posing With Cats on Female Perceptions of Male Dateability.”

The study was written by Lori Kogan, of Colorado State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and Shelly Volsche, of Boise State University’s Department of Anthropology. It was published last year in the journal Animals, though it really gained media traction around Valentine’s Day this year.

The authors summarize the study as follows:

“People use dating sites to look for both long-term and short-term potential partners. Previous research suggests that the presence of a pet may add to women’s perceptions of male attractiveness and dateability. This study sought to understand to what degree, if any, the presence of a cat has on women’s perceptions of men.