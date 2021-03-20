 Skip to main content
Dr. Fox: Men with cats: women's perception of masculinity
Dear Readers: I know that many of my Animal Doctor columns can be upsetting and alarming, but I hope they are also informative. and sometimes inspiring. Now for something amusing, if not bemusing: namely, the research study entitled “Not the Cat’s Meow? The Impact of Posing With Cats on Female Perceptions of Male Dateability.”

The study was written by Lori Kogan, of Colorado State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and Shelly Volsche, of Boise State University’s Department of Anthropology. It was published last year in the journal Animals, though it really gained media traction around Valentine’s Day this year.

The authors summarize the study as follows:

“People use dating sites to look for both long-term and short-term potential partners. Previous research suggests that the presence of a pet may add to women’s perceptions of male attractiveness and dateability. This study sought to understand to what degree, if any, the presence of a cat has on women’s perceptions of men.

“Women responded to an online survey and rated photos of men alone and men holding cats on measures of masculinity and personality. Men holding cats were viewed as less masculine; more neurotic, agreeable, and open; and less dateable. These results varied slightly depending whether the women self-identified as a ‘dog person’ or a ‘cat person.’ This study suggests that a closer look at the effects of different companion species on perceived masculinity and dateability is warranted.”

As a lover of cats and dogs, I would suggest a “closer look” is indeed called for. In my opinion, many dog owners are not so much “masculine” as controlling and domineering, which one cannot do with cats. So I would advise people scrolling through dating apps to beware of making assumptions, good or bad, based on pictures of pets. And remember that anyone pictured embracing a feline companion is doing so on the cat’s terms, not the human’s.

Send email to animaldocfox@gmail.com or postal mail to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns.

