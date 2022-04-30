Dr. Fox: My dog is scared to ride in the car

Dear Dr. Fox: My 6-year-old rescue dog is terrified of the car. Due to current circumstances, we have to take him on a two-hour car ride twice a month. We have his crate in the back seat, and once he knows we’re about to drive, he will get into it on his own. But he will shake, drool and hardly make eye contact. We’ve tried various calming remedies, CBD, etc. R.S., Trenton, New Jersey

Dear R.S.: Many dogs suffer anxiety when in the car, and I offer a step-by-step desensitization technique which has helped many dogs.

Put the dog in the car with you for five to 10 minutes daily for a week; just sit there, calming the dog and offering treats. Then, the next week, turn on the car engine in your driveway and repeat. The third week, take a short five- to 10-minute drive each day.

In addition, before each session in the car, put three or four drops of essential oil of lavender on a bandanna around the dog’s neck, and a few drops on a strip of cloth hanging in the car. This has been shown to quite effectively calm dogs that react like yours when in a vehicle.

Canine health concerns: spring checkupThe prevalence of heartworm disease will be higher than average this year throughout much of the continental U.S., according to the Companion Animal Parasite Council. In addition, Lyme disease, ehrlichiosis and anaplasmosis will become more widespread, driven by geographic changes to mosquito and tick ranges, human-wildlife interactions, habitat changes and climate change. “Veterinarians in regions of historically high prevalence and in forecasted regions of increased risk should reinforce their recommendations of aggressive tick control,” CAPC states in its forecast. (Full story: AVMA News, March 17)

Why cats like to

snuggle in boxesCats like to snuggle into boxes because the pressure from the sides is comforting, says Gabriella Smith, a doctoral candidate in comparative animal cognition at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna. A 2019 study found cats’ stress levels are higher when they don’t have access to a hiding place. A study Smith led last year found that cats will even sit inside a 2D box taped on the floor. (Full story: Live Science, Feb. 28)

Animal shelters should not just put cats in cages, but give them boxes to help them feel more secure. This will reduce stress and stress-related infections, especially respiratory illnesses.

