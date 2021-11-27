Dr. Fox: Pet health concerns: Electronic devices

Dear Dr. Fox: One often-overlooked cause of tachycardia (rapid heart rate) in animals, as well as of other heart arrhythmias and high blood pressure, is wireless radiation in the environment or attached to an animal’s body, like GPS trackers. This is because the voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs) in cell membranes are affected by these human-made frequencies.

Medications such as amlodipine can reduce blood pressure in affected animals, but making the environment safe is the better option since long-term use of such drugs can impair kidney and liver function. The heart, brain and reproductive organs have the most VGCCs, so they are the most affected by non-ionizing radiation. Aside from heart issues, such radiation can deform sperm, harm DNA, cause inflammation, suppress the immune system, disrupt hormone production and cause sleep disturbances — to name just a few of the problems.

Pet parents should make sure their animal’s beds or resting areas aren’t anywhere near routers, people shouldn’t be, either. If people aren’t willing to simply use ethernet cords to connect to the internet, they should at least turn routers off when not in use. Don’t use or keep cellphones and tablets near animals or children.