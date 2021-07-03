Dr. Fox: Pets improve people's lives

That effect works both ways: I still remember when my old friend, FleaCat, checked on me several times when I was in bed with pneumonia. He may not have known why, but he knew he should check on me.

My patients grieve when their companions die, and feel joy when they find a new friend. Their lives are richer and have more meaning.

This is a long way of saying that all of us who share love with our pets are enriched. Ignoring that to concentrate on “putting humans first” would result in more misery for humans, as well as pets. Thank you for your advocacy for all of our friends. Chris Groner, M.D., Jonesville, N.C.

Dear C.G.: It is good to have a physician’s confirmation of the many benefits of animal companionship, which some skeptics contend is a self-indulgent waste of money.

In my mind, it is money well spent. As a nurse visiting my house the other day quipped, upon meeting our dog Kota, “Most people don’t deserve dogs.”

Good news prohibiting wildlife killing contests