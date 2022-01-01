Dr. Fox: Pros and cons of early neutering of dogs

Dear Dr. Fox: Have the guidelines for spaying changed? Our vet advises us to wait until our pup is 1 year old, saying that hormones have beneficial effects for her bones. Any thoughts on this? L.A., Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dear L.A.: You have raised a timely question: Veterinarians are discussing this issue in their professional journals, and some dog owners are wondering what is best for dogs they do not intend to breed.

Health issues involving skeletal structure and integrity and endocrine disorders can result as a consequence of early neutering (spaying/castrating). I have long advocated for male dogs not to be neutered until they are relatively mature, and females not until after their first heat.

Giant breeds such as Great Danes and Irish wolfhounds may be more prone to bone cancer after neutering, and all dogs may be more susceptible to hip dysplasia and torn knee ligaments, often associated with reduced activity and obesity.

On the other hand, neutering eliminates the possibility of testicular cancer, prostate issues and related perineal hernias in males, as well as ovarian cancer and pyometra (infection of the uterus) in females. It may also reduce the incidence of mammary cancer.