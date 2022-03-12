 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dr. Fox: Pugnacious pug problem
0 Comments
top story
Dr. Fox

Dr. Fox: Pugnacious pug problem

  • 0

Some dogs just want a cuddle. Here are the breeds identified as being the most clingy. The Labrador Retriever is not only an affectionate breed, but it is also one of the most popular worldwide. Greyhounds are actually docile and very friendly despite their history of being bred for racing. …

Dear Dr. Fox: We adopted a little brindle pug a few months ago, when she was 9 months old. She had been returned to the breeder because the people no longer wanted her, and she just ran with the pack until we got her, living in a shed out back. She was at the very least ignored, and most likely mistreated. She had never worn a collar, been walked or been taught even a simple command like “sit.”

She learns quickly, though. At the beginning, it was almost impossible to walk Starr, as she was reactive to every dog and person we passed — jumping, pulling, barking, etc. We’ve been working with her daily, and she’s made great progress, and can pretty much walk by anyone now without getting set off. She is a joyful, playful girl now, and seems very happy to be here.

Our problem is her severe territoriality. She is making it impossible to have anyone over to the house or yard without her constantly barking while they’re here. We’ve tried positive and negative reinforcement methods without success. With effort, my husband can get her calmed down briefly, but even then, anytime someone stands up, comes in or goes out, she starts again. She’s only 18 pounds and does not bite, so isn’t scary, just very unpleasant.

When we’ve taken her to a kennel to play for a few hours with other dogs, she plays well. A totally different animal.

I know why she’s protective of her home, but wish there was some way for her not to be so agitated when others are here. Do you have any suggestions? S.B., Ashland, Oregon

Dear S.B.: The defensive-aggressive behavior your dog is manifesting is, as you surmise, probably due to her anxiety related to her prior mistreatment. You have tried positive and negative reinforcement, and have no doubt jumped through hoops with her. In my opinion, some changes in her brain biochemistry are necessary to reduce the core of her anxiety.

First, try a few drops of the calming essential oil of lavender on a bandanna around her neck. Put it on, and after five minutes or so, give her a favorite treat. Then remove the bandanna and sit quietly together, perhaps brushing or massaging her, for five to 10 minutes. Do this a few times, and then repeat when visitors come.

If there is still no change, then I advise you to discuss a trial course of Prozac with Starr’s veterinarian. This is only after you try the lavender, however.

Also, consider putting a harness, never a collar, on her and having a guest take the leash and walk outside, while you follow and encourage your dog. Having the opportunity to play and run with another friendly dog might also be good behavioral therapy. Keep me posted.

#23. Pug

- Understanding of new commands: 40 to 80 repetitions

- Obey first command: 30% of the time or better

The pug is one of the world’s oldest breeds, dating back to when they were used as hunting dogs during the Han dynasty. With their experience as hunting dogs, they like to become the boss if their owners allow it.

Email Dr. Fox at animaldocfox@gmail.com or write to him in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. Visit his website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four calcium-rich foods for those who don't like dairy

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert