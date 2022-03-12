Dr. Fox: Pugnacious pug problem

Some dogs just want a cuddle. Here are the breeds identified as being the most clingy. The Labrador Retriever is not only an affectionate breed, but it is also one of the most popular worldwide. Greyhounds are actually docile and very friendly despite their history of being bred for racing. …

Dear Dr. Fox: We adopted a little brindle pug a few months ago, when she was 9 months old. She had been returned to the breeder because the people no longer wanted her, and she just ran with the pack until we got her, living in a shed out back. She was at the very least ignored, and most likely mistreated. She had never worn a collar, been walked or been taught even a simple command like “sit.”

She learns quickly, though. At the beginning, it was almost impossible to walk Starr, as she was reactive to every dog and person we passed — jumping, pulling, barking, etc. We’ve been working with her daily, and she’s made great progress, and can pretty much walk by anyone now without getting set off. She is a joyful, playful girl now, and seems very happy to be here.

Our problem is her severe territoriality. She is making it impossible to have anyone over to the house or yard without her constantly barking while they’re here. We’ve tried positive and negative reinforcement methods without success. With effort, my husband can get her calmed down briefly, but even then, anytime someone stands up, comes in or goes out, she starts again. She’s only 18 pounds and does not bite, so isn’t scary, just very unpleasant.