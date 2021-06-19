Dr. Fox: Putting animals and nature first

Dear Dr. Fox: I just have to comment on the recent letter in your column (from T.V.H. in Tulsa) that said spending money on animals is immoral. Having a pet is a great joy, and also a responsibility. Feeding a pet and taking care of its veterinary and dental needs is a responsibility, while buying it toys and treats is a joy for both owner and pet.

Yes, people spend a lot on our pets; we love them and they make us happy. This spending also helps drive the economy, providing income for many.

How about telling all these billionaires with money stashed in tax-free accounts to open their wallets and help their fellow humans? Does anyone really need $100 billion dollars sitting in the bank? We only live for a certain amount of time. Set aside the money you need for the lifestyle you want, and donate the rest. Like they say, you can’t take it with you.

I am relocating back home to Pennsylvania, and part of the reason is the rampant destruction of Florida’s natural resources. Manatees are dying by the hundreds, and endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles are turning up dead. We are also experiencing massive illnesses and die-offs of sea birds and fish. Red tide, blue-green algae — all can be traced back to humans’ lack of responsibility.